Munro unveils Mountain Rescue Edition of its all-electric MK_1 Truck at the Emergency Services Show

Mountain Rescue Edition showcases the versatility and adaptability of the Munro platform, featuring roof mounted blue lights, and an optimised truck-bed to accommodate a stretcher and emergency kit

The MK_1 provides prodigious off-road ability and exceptional practicality with zero tailpipe emissions

Engineered to enable customers operating in ultra-challenging environment sectors such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence to meet decarbonisation targets

Designed and built in Britain, the Munro is the first light vehicle to enter production in Scotland in more than four decades

Rugged, durable, and engineered for 50 years of service with routine maintenance and planned refurbishment

Glasgow, UK September 19th, 2023: Munro Vehicles (Munro), a manufacturer of all-electric 4x4s, and Scotland’s only volume production car company has revealed a Mountain Rescue special edition of its MK_1 electric truck.

The ultra-capable 4X4 is the first MK_1 special edition tailored to the requirements of Mountain Rescue and Fire Services who need a rugged, all-terrain vehicle capable of reaching casualties and wildfires in remote and challenging terrain.

The release of the vehicle follows extensive consultation and discussions with Scottish, English and Welsh mountain rescue teams and discovery sessions with several reginal Fire Services. The key attributes include roof-mounted blue lights and the space to carry a stretcher safely within the protection of the vehicles, along with three passengers and all their kit.

The Mountain Rescue Edition follows swiftly in the wheel tracks of the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up launched in May. The Mountain Rescue Edition underlines the adaptability the MK_1 offers both commercial and private customers and signifies Munro’s strategic mission to fulfil significant global market demand for zero-emission off-road vehicles. Both the Munro MK_1 Truck and the MK_1 Pick-Up’s unique abilities enable customers operating in challenging sectors such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence to meet imminent decarbonisation targets without compromising on performance.

Munro CEO and Co-Founder Russell Peterson said; “We are thrilled to be able to showcase the Mountain Rescue edition of our MK_1 electric truck. We have consulted with multiple Mountain Rescue Teams to best understand their unique demands for an all-terrain stretcher bearing vehicle capable of crossing the toughest of terrain. The fact the MK_1 is such an adaptable platform is testament to the purity of the design, uncluttered by peripheries. Our no-nonsense vehicles are suited to the toughest of jobs in the harshest of terrains. He continued; “We must express our thanks to outdoor equipment distributors, Lyon, who provided the kit bags and stretcher for the launch. We look forward to building our working relationship with them”.

The spacious, easy-to-load rear bed of the Munro MK_1 Truck accommodates a 1050kg Euro Pallet payload, while the Performance model has a 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity for effortless haulage of any cargo from specialist technical rescue tools to water bowsers and disaster relief equipment.

Producing a prodigious peak power output of 375 / 280kw combined with instantly available 700Mn / 516ft-lb of torque, the Munro MK_1 dispenses the sprint to 60mph in a mere 4.9 seconds. A 220KW electric motor and a choice of Utility and Range variants are also offered.

Replenishing the 82.4kWh battery from 15 to 80% can be swiftly undertaken using a 100kW DC charger in just 36 minutes. With a fully charged battery, the MK_1 has a range of more than 190 miles, enabling it to operate off-road for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge.

Designed, engineered, and built in Britain, the Munro is the first light vehicle to enter production in Scotland in more than four decades.