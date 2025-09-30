Music to your ears – must-drive tunnels in UK and Europe to make your Milltek system sing

Top tunnels in UK and Europe for a road trip to savour the sporty sound of a Milltek performance exhaust system – from Surrey to Switzerland

“Tunnels are playgrounds for sound,” says Milltek

Perfect cars for must-drive tunnels – as recommended by Milltek – from a Mini Cooper JCW F66 to a Porsche 911

For many driving enthusiasts, the thrill of the open road isn’t just about speed, scenery, or precision handling – it’s also about sound.

It’s little wonder then that tunnels have become a rite of passage for petrolheads everywhere. And whether you’re in Derby with a Milltek exhaust or cruising Europe in search of bucket-list drives, there are some tunnels where the acoustics and atmosphere are simply unforgettable.

“Tunnels are more than just infrastructure – they’re playgrounds for sound. Every downshift, every overrun crackle, every rise to the redline is transformed. For anyone running a Milltek exhaust, it’s where the engineering really shines,” says Kev Hall, Technical Operations Manager at Milltek, the leading performance exhaust specialist.

Here are some of the greatest in the UK and Europe to savour.

Jubilee Way Tunnel, Dover

You don’t have to leave Britain to get a taste of tunnel magic. The Jubilee Way Tunnel in Dover might be short, but its enclosed space and gentle curve make it the perfect place to open the taps briefly and hear your exhaust roar. For many car enthusiasts heading to Europe via Dover’s ferries, it’s a traditional warm-up – a little taster before the continental roads to come.

Mersey Tunnels, Liverpool

The Queensway and Kingsway tunnels beneath the River Mersey aren’t just feats of engineering; they’re also an acoustic wonderland. The long, uninterrupted stretches of tarmac give plenty of opportunity to test your throttle response, and the way the sound lingers feels like a private concert for your engine note. Early mornings or late nights are the best time for a relatively clear run.

Hindhead Tunnel, Surrey

At 1.2 miles long, Hindhead is the UK’s longest road tunnel. It’s an essential stop for exhaust lovers. With its modern surfaces and excellent lighting, it feels slick and futuristic – but more importantly, it’s long enough for you to drop a gear and savour the full build-up of your exhaust’s tone without worrying about running out of space too quickly.

Gotthard Road Tunnel, Switzerland

At over 10 miles, the Gotthard Road Tunnel is one of the longest in the world – and it’s like an opera house for engines. The sheer length means you can experiment with every gear, every throttle input, and enjoy the resonance at different rev ranges.

Mont Blanc Tunnel, France/Italy

Connecting Chamonix in France with Courmayeur in Italy, this famous tunnel runs for seven miles under Western Europe’s highest peak. The scenery on either side is breathtaking, but inside, it’s the sound that dominates. The combination of alpine air, long straights, and smooth walls make it one of the most atmospheric drives anywhere.

The Monaco Grand Prix Tunnel, Monaco

Perhaps the most iconic tunnel in motorsport, Monaco’s Grand Prix tunnel is legendary for its acoustics. Watch any onboard footage from Formula 1 and you’ll hear the pitch of engines climbing, echoing like nowhere else. Driving it yourself (outside race weekends, of course) is a spine-tingling experience. The echo is sharp, immediate, and almost theatrical – perfect for a Milltek system.

Arlberg Road Tunnel, Austria

Stretching almost nine miles under the Austrian Alps, the Arlberg is a dramatic drive in its own right, but the sound it produces makes it unforgettable. It’s wide, well-maintained, and gives you enough space to enjoy both the sound and the sense of occasion as you cross one of Europe’s most historic routes.

Tunnel du Mont Sion, France (A40 Autoroute)

This short but sweet tunnel is tucked into the spectacular A40 motorway – sometimes called the Autoroute Blanche – that winds from Geneva into the French Alps. With sweeping climbs and breathtaking views outside, the acoustics inside provide a welcome chance to hear your car at its best.

Tunnel vision: the perfect Milltek pairings

Certain cars were born for tunnels – and Milltek makes them even better. Here are just a few combinations guaranteed to make your next tunnel run unforgettable:

C8 Corvette – Oh, good grief, why wouldn’t you? This is a beast of a vehicle and the sound generated by that monster 490hp 6.2 V8 with a Milltek system is delicious.

– Oh, good grief, why wouldn’t you? This is a beast of a vehicle and the sound generated by that monster 490hp 6.2 V8 with a Milltek system is delicious. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – Italian style and a sound that is almost musical. It’s the equivalent of admiring yourself in the mirror during a Giorgio Armani suit fitting.

– Italian style and a sound that is almost musical. It’s the equivalent of admiring yourself in the mirror during a Giorgio Armani suit fitting. Lotus Emira V6 – Makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it? A Milltek exhaust manufactured in Derby mated to an awesome sports car built at the Hethel factory Norfolk: no tunnel is safe with this combination.

– Makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it? A Milltek exhaust manufactured in Derby mated to an awesome sports car built at the Hethel factory Norfolk: no tunnel is safe with this combination. BMW E92 M3 – That naturally aspirated V8 with Milltek’s valved exhaust is thunder in stereo. Open the valves, drop a gear, and the sound bounces off tunnel walls like a live gig.

– That naturally aspirated V8 with Milltek’s valved exhaust is thunder in stereo. Open the valves, drop a gear, and the sound bounces off tunnel walls like a live gig. MINI Cooper JCW F66 – Small car, big attitude. The Milltek system gives the new JCW its voice back, making even a short tunnel blast feel special.

– Small car, big attitude. The Milltek system gives the new JCW its voice back, making even a short tunnel blast feel special. Audi RS3 – The five-cylinder howl is already iconic, but with a Milltek system it becomes spine-tingling. Perfect for the long Alpine tunnels.

– The five-cylinder howl is already iconic, but with a Milltek system it becomes spine-tingling. Perfect for the long Alpine tunnels. Audi RS4 – 4.2-litre V8. Need we say more? If you don’t like the sound coming out of the exhaust on this one, then you need to question your life choices.

– 4.2-litre V8. Need we say more? If you don’t like the sound coming out of the exhaust on this one, then you need to question your life choices. VW Golf R32 – With a rip-roaring 3.2-litre VR6 engine under the bonnet, the R32 is tailor-made for tunnels. Growling exhaust and total hot hatch performance, you’ll love the ‘Wookie’ roar as you steam through a tunnel.

– With a rip-roaring 3.2-litre VR6 engine under the bonnet, the R32 is tailor-made for tunnels. Growling exhaust and total hot hatch performance, you’ll love the ‘Wookie’ roar as you steam through a tunnel. Porsche 911 – A Milltek system sharpens the flat-six soundtrack into something symphonic. In a tunnel, it’s goosebumps guaranteed.