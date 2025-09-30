Peaky Blinder! Dacia Adventure Community member, Akke Rahman, conquers Manaslu in just 9 days

Akke Rahman, the first British Muslim to summit Mount Everest, has successfully reached the summit of Manaslu (8,163m), the eight-highest mountain in the world, in just 9 days

It’s the first 8,000-metre mountain summitted in a Dacia backed expedition

Akke’s feat marks another milestone for the record-breaking mountaineer, who climbed his first mountain – Snowdon – only six years ago to inspire his children and others to enjoy the outdoors

His focus now turns to Ama Dablam (6,812m), returning to face the mountain that once halted his ambitions

In a feat that highlights the power of determination and everyday adventure, record-breaking mountaineer and Dacia Adventure Community member, Akke Rahman, has successfully conquered Manaslu (8,163m), the eight-highest mountain in the world. He completed his attempt in just 9 days from Base Camp to summit.

Known as the “Mountain of the Spirit”, Manaslu is notorious for its steep slopes, unpredictable weather, and high avalanche risk. Akke’s achievement marks a significant milestone in a mountaineering journey that began only six years ago, and is the first 8,000er achieved under a Dacia-backed expedition. It reinforces the brand’s belief that even the biggest adventures start with a single step.

“Standing on the summit of Manaslu was a truly spiritual experience”, said 42-year-old Akke Rahman. “After all the challenges of the climb, being up there felt humbling and uplifting at the same time. It reminded me why I do this – to inspire my kids and to show others that you don’t need to be born into adventure to chase your dreams. Adventure doesn’t have to be 8,000 metres high. I started with Snowdon, right on my doorstep.”

Since discovering climbing, Akke has gone on to scale many mountains including Mont Blanc (4,810m), Kilimanjaro (5,895m), Elbrus (5,642m), and Everest (8,849m), where in 2022 he became the first British Muslim to reach the summit. Along the way, he has raised more than £1 million for charity and inspired countless others to find their own outdoor challenges.

As part of the Dacia Adventure Community, a group of real people united by their passion for the outdoors, Akke shows how adventure can take many forms. From everyday explorers to record-breaking mountaineers, Dacia encourages everyone to step outside, push their boundaries, and embrace the world beyond their front door.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “Akke’s achievement on Manaslu is inspiring, but what stands out most is how he connects his story back to everyday life. From climbing Snowdon six years ago to standing on an 8,000-metre summit, he proves just how far determination can take you. He shares Dacia’s belief that adventure is for everyone, whether that’s the heights of the Himalayas or exploring your local area.”

With Manaslu behind him, Akke now turns his attention to Ama Dablam (6,812m), the iconic Himalayan peak that once halted his ambitions due to illness. Tackling unfinished business is part of his relentless spirit, showing that it isn’t just about reaching the top, but about the courage to try again.