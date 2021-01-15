As a homeowner, you will find that there is always something that needs doing around the house. Home renovation, repairs, maintenance and various other DIY tasks are sure to keep you busy and can be good fun, but in order to carry out various tasks, you will need to make sure that you have the right tools for the job.

Power Tools

Power tools are incredibly handy as they can make tasks much quicker, easier and safer, such as SDS drills for drilling into masonry materials. There are various different power tools which will be worth the investment, including:

Power drills

Impact driver

Circular saw

Oscillating multi-tool

Reciprocating saw

Non-Power Tools

There will also be various other non-power tools that you will need to carry out a wide range of tasks, including typical toolbox items such as:

Hammers

Screwdrivers

Pliers

Wrenches

Handsaw

Utility knife

Measurement Tools

When it comes to DIY, accuracy is incredibly important and you will need to have tools available to you that will provide complete accuracy. Tape measures and laser levels are essential items for any toolkit and will allow you to work with complete accuracy and confidence.

Supporting Tools

There are then various other tools and bits of equipment that will be required to carry out all kinds of different jobs. A ladder is one essential item which you will need for a wide range of tasks while a bench vice will come in handy for keeping items in place and bending hard materials. There are then various other important items, including:

A flashlight

Duct tape

Caulk gun

Superglue

Vacuum cleaner

Safety Gear

Finally, you need to make sure that you have adequate safety gear before getting started with any kind of home project. In addition to having the right safety gear, you should also make sure that you know what you are doing and what the dangers are, how to use various different tools safely and also have someone nearby when carrying out any kind of dangerous work. Safety gear could include:

A fully stocked first-aid kit

Dust masks

Goggles

Gloves

Protective footwear

These are the items that every homeowner will need in order to carry out renovations, repairs, maintenance and any other DIY projects. It can be good fun and rewarding to complete work on your own house, but in order to complete the work properly and safety, it is vital that you have the right items for the job.