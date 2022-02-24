If you are an aspiring woodworker and you want to set-up a professional wood workshop, you will need to make sure that you purchase the right machinery. After all, just like any other craft, woodworking begins with having the fundamental tools and mastering the basic knowledge and skills. In this blog post, we are going to take a look at the must-have woodwork machines. We’re not going to look at the basic hand tools, but rather we are going to focus on the high-quality machines that are provided by reputable providers such as Calderbrook Woodworking Machinery. These machines could make all the difference to your output in terms of speed and quality of work. So, let’s take a look.

What are the most sought after woodwork machines?

CNC Router – A CNC router will cut out rabbets, dadoes, and edges, or create intricate shapes in wood. In their basic form, a CNC router will have four different parts; the controller, drive system, spindle, and cutting bed. The cutting bed offers support for the material while being cut. This type of machine is actually pretty easy to use, which is why you will find it in workshops of all sizes. Plus, it can be used with other materials, although it is exceptionally popular when it comes to woodwork. Mortiser – A mortising machine is another piece of must-have equipment in the woodworking industry. This is a specialised woodworking tool, which you can use to cut rectangular or square mortises into the wood. These machines are typically powered by electricity and they operate a lot like a drill press does, i.e. by lowering the cutting mechanism onto a workpiece that is connected to a work surface. Beam Saw – The next piece of equipment to consider is the Beam Saw, which has been an important part of the woodwork machine family for a lot of years. This type of saw has a very big blade, which is used to cut various sized logs into beams, hence the name. Beam saws tend to use circular blades, which are available in a number of different styles. Because of this, they can be used in a variety of jobs as well. When combined with modern software, you have the most successful approach to precise panel cutting. Briquette Press Machine – Another type of machine that we highly recommend you purchase is a briquette machine. The purpose of this machine is to compress wood shavings and other raw materials like this into a small log-shaped fuel source of various dimensions and sizes. The wood, which is 15 per cent moisture, will be compressed using high hydraulic pressure, so no glues or additives are used in the process. Dust Extraction Machine – Last but not least, we cannot talk about machinery without mentioning a dust extraction machine. While you won’t necessarily work directly with the wood when using this machine, it can be used to keep your woodworking machinery functioning effectively. This is because it gets rid of any waste material, which makes sure that your machine continues to function successfully. This machine also plays a vital role when it comes to adhering to the health and safety regulations in place.

Final words on the must have woodwork machinery

If you are interested in woodwork, it is important to make sure you have all of the tools you need for the job. While there are many different types of machines available today, if you purchase the machines that we have mentioned above, you will have a great starting point. When shopping online, you will have the option of going down the used or new route, which will help you to find the machines you need at a price that is right for you.