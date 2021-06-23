My Property Box has become the Quakers’ latest signing – after the estate agency completed a major sponsorship deal.

As a result, its branding will feature on the back of Darlington FC home and away shirts, together with its replica kit, for the next two seasons.

The deal will see the Darlington-headquartered business feature in each matchday programme in 2021/22 and 2022/23, as well on the club’s Quaker TV.

Its logo will also adorn advertising boards around Blackwell Meadows, with the firm benefiting from a corporate hospitality package, which allows the lettings, sales, and property management company to entertain its clients and staff at the ground.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and managing director of My Property Box, said: “I’m a keen sports fan and as a Darlington lad I’ve always followed the Quakers’ fortunes, so it’s a real privilege to support the club’s ambitions financially.

“We have several fans among our staff who are already looking forward to the next two seasons, and as a business we are excited at the promotional opportunities arising from such a high visibility sponsorship package.”

Darlington manager Alun Armstrong said: “We hope that the My Property Box sponsorship brings us plenty of good fortune in the League, FA Cup and FA Trophy this season.”

My Property Box is also a shirt sponsor at Darlington Railway Athletic FC for both adult and U8’s sides.

David Johnston, Chairman and CEO of Darlington FC, said the club is fortunate to have the support of several excellent local sponsors.

He said: “We are delighted to secure this major sponsorship – which means the My Property Box logo appearing on the back of the home and away shirts, as well as all our replica shirts.

“It’s great to be working with such a progressive Darlington business, which like this club, is very much community-focused.”

He added: “It’s a true business partnership and we also look forward to endorsing the My Property Box brand on our website, social media platforms and Quaker TV – so the partnership extends way beyond football.

“The deal with My Property Box also includes corporate hospitality packages and we look forward to welcoming Ben and his ‘football daft’ guests to our games.”

Darlington FC’s new season kicks off on August 14.