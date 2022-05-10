My Property Box staff are lacing up their boots ready to scale England’s highest mountain in aid of leading North East heart charity, the Red Sky Foundation.

It is one of several charitable initiatives planned by the Darlington-headquartered estate agent as it celebrates its 10th anniversary year.

A 15-strong team representing the business, which operates across the North East and North Yorkshire, are training hard to tackle the 3,209ft high Scafell Pike later this month.

They will be joined by three members of staff from Newcastle estate agent Groves, which was acquired by My Property Box last October.

It is also staging a fundraising ball in aid of the Red Sky Foundation on 9th September to further celebrate the founding of the business in 2012 by managing director Ben Quaintrell. Tickets are currently available for the 007-themed event, including a three course meal, at Hardwick Hall, Sedgefield.

The Red Sky Foundation was initially set up by Sergio and Emma Petrucci to support the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital after their daughter underwent life-saving heart surgery in 2015.

Since then, the Sunderland charity has raised more than £600,000 to support a range of cardiac-related causes across the North East – helping babies, children and adults living with heart conditions at the Freeman, Sunderland Royal Hospital and James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough. It has also funded countless defibrillators throughout the region.

Sergio Petrucci said: “We are really grateful for the support of My Property Box and Groves as the money they raise will help make a difference to so many lives.”

Ben Quaintrell said: “It’s been a hugely positive 10 years for My Property Box, and everyone was keen to give something back to the communities we serve.

“I’ve been very impressed at how many of our staff have volunteered to climb Scafell Pike in aid of this fantastic charity, as I’m sure they haven’t been as high as that outside of a holiday jet!”

As well as the foundation, the business also intends to support other local good causes during the year.

Ben first began his career in property with Sandersons Lettings in Darlington, working there for eight years after joining straight from university in 2003. Since founding My Property Box, he has led seven acquisitions over the past three years: Holt Estate Agents, Thornaby, Sanderson Lettings, Westoe Lettings, South Shields, WardHorne and Garrison Lettings, both Richmondshire, and Bishop Auckland estate agent Lifestyle Property. It has grown its headcount to 33 with ambitions to continue to scale the business.