N4Engage , a division of Node4 dedicated to Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration products, has today announced the availability of a Call Recording Solution for Microsoft Teams, designed to enable organisations to maximise their investment in the leading collaboration platform. Launched in partnership with Numonix, a developer of versatile interaction recording solutions for UC platforms, the service enables users to integrate call recording with Teams for business-critical requirements such as compliance, training and auditing.

The N4Engage Call Recording solution is cloud-native, utilising Microsoft APIs and Microsoft Azure Cloud to capture call data directly from Microsoft Teams. This includes both external and internal call recordings. The architecture offers a robust, scalable and compliant solution for customers who wish to add recording to their Teams environment. This is available as a standalone solution for customers who already have Teams implemented, or as part of a fully managed solution.

Many organisations have embraced Microsoft Teams for internal collaboration and meetings, but have retained legacy Telephony, Recording and Contact Centre platforms due to specific needs that cannot currently be met inherently by Microsoft Teams. N4Engage aims to address this through its Teams companion services, such as the existing Teams Direct Routing platform, providing external telephony features and the new recording solution.

The power of Teams, coupled with the expertise and integrated value-add solutions from N4Engage, provides a feature-rich collaborations architecture that will fulfil the needs of businesses and enable the removal of legacy technology.

An accredited Microsoft Gold Partner, N4Engage delivers Teams services via Node4’s wholly-owned and managed SIPLink platform, providing a flexible, reliable and feature-rich solution, offering features such as international numbers, bespoke routing and on-net calling between systems.

“By working with Numonix, we are focusing on bringing best-of-breed services to market, helping customers extend their use of Teams to maximise their investment in collaboration and remote working,” commented Richard Buxton, Director at N4Engage. “Our Call Recording Solution is ideally suited to organisations who are currently retaining legacy PBX systems or expensive third-party solutions to add additional functionality to Teams. Our approach offers an integrated solution that will significantly enhance their Teams experience and wider operational efficiency.”