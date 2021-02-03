Northumbrian Water is celebrating the 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week by hosting a 45 minute online event showcasing the benefits of the qualifications for learners, businesses, communities and economies.

A panel comprising members of the company’s Talent and Training team will be on hand to talk about how Northumbrian Water uses apprenticeship programmes to develop the skills and learning of new and existing employees.

Attendees will also get the chance to hear from a current apprentice about their experiences.

As well as having 49 apprentices across its business, Northumbrian Water has 147 employees using apprenticeship programmes to enhance, update and broaden their skills, some of whom have been with the business for decades.

People who would like to take part in the event, which starts at 11am on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, can register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4166287464582824206

During the event, they will be able to ask questions of the team, which leads on the development of skills across the business, to ensure the company and its people have the right skills for now and for the future.

Erin Price, Head of Talent and Training at Northumbrian Water, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the value this form of training brings to individuals, businesses, communities and economies.

“It’s also important to recognise that apprenticeship programmes aren’t just for school leavers, because they can be used to help people take invaluable new steps in their careers, no matter what age they are.

“So we would recommend anyone who is considering an apprenticeship, or is perhaps a parent of someone preparing to leave school, or even someone with 30 years of experience in the workplace who is wondering how to take their next step up, or into a new type of role, to sign up and join us for this event.”