North East planning specialist sees strong growth in renewable energy work following approval for latest project

Hedley Planning is seeing growth and demand for its renewable energy planning expertise.

North East planning specialist Hedley Planning continues to achieve strong growth for its renewable energy services after securing approval for a new wind turbine scheme.

Plans by the Hexham-based firm will see the erection of a 17.75-metre-high micro wind turbine erected on a plot of land in a Suffolk village following an appeal. The move is part of a green initiative by the land owner to generate enough energy to power her property and reduce the site’s carbon footprint.

The project comes as Hedley Planning has seen the amount of work it undertakes in the renewable energy sector significantly increase this year, which reflect the growing number of environmentally savvy businesses now taking climate responsibility seriously.

Within the current economic climate, this includes the diversification of energy generational and usage schemes across the UK to ensure the long-term sustainability for business, said Joe Ridgeon, director at Hedley Planning, who steered the Suffolk scheme through the planning appeal process.

“This is the first decision we have had since the Government made changes to the NPPF in September. Our experience is that the Planning Inspectorate are taking a more positive approach to onshore wind turbines than local planning authorities.”

Joe Ridgeon added that the country is facing an unprecedented energy crisis, so well researched, innovative and properly planned renewable onshore energy projects like this scheme are contributing towards meeting the country’s clean energy needs.

“We are working on a number of exciting planning approvals and we expect to see more applications coming forward as landowners, investors, energy suppliers and businesses continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions,” he said.