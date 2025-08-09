National expansion for NE planners with Peak District wind turbine planning approval

An example of the type of wind turbine Hedley Planning has secured planning approval for in the Peak District National Park

North East planning specialist Hedley Planning continues to expand its national operations after securing approval for a renewable energy project in the Peak District National Park.

Plans by the Northumberland firm will see the development of a new 3Kw three-metre height micro wind turbine erected on a plot of agricultural land at Pott Shrigley near Macclesfield on the western edge of the park.

This is part of a green initiative by the owner and applicant to generate upwards of 1.8 kWh per day – enough energy to power his property and reduce the property’s carbon footprint.

The project comes as Hedley Planning sees the amount of work it undertakes in the renewable energy sector steadily increase, reflecting landowners who are diversifying agriculture operations with wind turbine investments that secure the future longevity of their businesses.

Coming as the UK remains in the grip of an energy crisis, the Engelec turbine is one of the UK’s most popular small-scale wind turbines and will provide up to 3kW a day of power for domestic and leisure use.

In reaching their decision, the local authority planners noted the limited effect the wind turbine will have on the appearance of the local landscape and the fact the site is suitable for the installation of a turbine.

Noise and ecological impact assessments were also considered as part of work carried out by Hedley Planning, which confirmed that the site was suitable for a renewable energy project of this type.

Alex Franklin, associate director at Hedley Planning, said: “Harnessing wind power is one of the most efficient ways to supply clean energy for local landowners and homeowners as we continue to face an energy crisis in this country. We are seeing more applications coming forward as landowners see the advantages and want to plug in to greener energy solutions.”

Foundations will commence in Autumn 2025 with the first generation expected later in the year.