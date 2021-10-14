The national property industry is buzzing at the anticipated economic boost to the Tees Valley and wider North East economy, says Ben Quaintrell of estate agent My Property Box.

He was speaking after picking up an achievement award at the Agent Rainmaker Live event held in London.

Ben, who also received a further award recognising financial performance, said: “There were people attending from right across the lettings sector and I was truly surprised to discover that the main topic of conversation was the opportunities available in the Tees Valley.

“Normally, it’s other regions that grab the headlines, but the arrival of the Treasury North Campus in Darlington, the granting of freeport status and the many exciting developments announced, including the Teesside wind turbine blade plant, and battery giga factories in Blyth and Sunderland, is creating a real buzz.

As well as Treasury North, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Department of International Trade are also opening offices in Darlington.

He added: “Many people approached me during the event to ask about the investment opportunities in the Tees Valley and the North East as they recognise it’s an area on an upward trajectory.”

Agent Rainmaker are industry leading marketing and growth experts specialising in lettings agency training and business coaching.

Ben, who is the founder and managing director of Darlington-headquartered My Property Box, which covers the North East and North Yorkshire, picked up both awards in recognition of the continuing growth of the business.

My Property Box recently completed its sixth acquisition in three years, that of North Yorkshire letting agent WardHorne. In April it also acquired Bishop Auckland estate agent, Lifestyle Property.

Ben added: “It’s always great to have your hard work and achievements recognised by your peers, but this is the first time I’ve known such interest in the rising economic fortunes of the North East

“Confidence is returning among investors, and the area is seen as an increasingly attractive prospect, given the obvious progress of the government’s levelling up agenda.”