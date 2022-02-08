Newcastle-based, Peacocks Medical Group, has won gold in the Health & Safety category at the national final of the prestigious Make UK Awards.

The company received the highest accolade for sustainable, cultural changes across the business, including a commitment to improving the health, safety and wellbeing of all staff.

The National Manufacturing Awards are organised by Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, and brings together regional winners from across the UK.

Established in 1903, Peacocks Medical Group is a multi-award-winning, family-run group, providing outstanding care in the delivery of both clinical services and medical equipment to the NHS and the private sector.

The judges recognised the dedication and commitment the company has made over the last two years to support its employees and the measures it put in place to attract and retain its workforce, which resulted in sustainable cultural changes to boost the health, safety and wellbeing of its team.

David Stevens, managing director at Peacocks Medical Group, said: “This is an extremely proud moment for all of the team who have worked collectively to enhance our workplace culture.

“Employee wellbeing is embedded within our culture and we are proud to showcase our commitment to health and safety and employee wellbeing to our loyal customers, prospective customers and the wider community.

“Our people are our number one priority and we have a wonderful workforce. We want to be seen as an employer of choice and to provide an attractive workplace for prospective employees. Winning this national award is evidence that we are doing all the right things to achieve that aim.”

Dawn Huntrod, regional membership manager at Make UK, said: “This award is a clear reflection of Peacocks as an exemplar company in its approach to health & safety. This culture clearly runs deep through the business and the emphasis it places on wellbeing as a strategic business priority, is one many companies could learn from.

“The leadership team spearheaded a whole new approach, embedding health and safety at work and beyond, confirming the company values that its people are its greatest asset. Changes were implemented across the company’s physical sites, alongside new employee wellbeing initiatives and via enhanced communication plans. The programme resulted in greater employee satisfaction, less attrition, lower absenteeism and increased productivity.”