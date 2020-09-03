ARTISTS from across the North East are drawing together for a unique exhibition at Tyneside’s newest art gallery.

The NE:BODY exhibition will open on Wednesday 9 September at The Aviary, Brentwood Avenue, Jesmond, Newcastle.

And along with a host of established artists, it will give art-lovers the chance to view the work of emerging North East talents.

The Aviary specialises in unique, one-off pieces of art, that aren’t found anywhere else and the artists taking part in NE:BODY were hand-picked for their level of skill and execution and because their works tell compelling stories.

Alongside oil paintings by well-known North East artists such as Lizzie Rowe, Ruth Bond and Gerda Roper, will be works by Chris Polunin, finalist in The Contemporary Young Artist Award in 2017 and 2018 and Nick Banks, whose work has been exhibited in The Royal Academy, London.

The exhibition also features work from Teesside-based artist and sculptor, Julia Wager and York’s abstract painter and print maker, David Platts.

NE:BODY will display work from across a whole host of mediums, from traditional paintings to digital art to sculptures.

The gallery, which opened in December 2019, started putting the show together just before lockdown and director, Trevor Read, said there had been an overwhelming level of interest.

“We didn’t have to look too far to discover the wealth of artists that the region has,” he said.

“We always wanted to use our space as a platform to support regional talent, along with the UK and international artists we already showcase.

“And of course all the art is for sale so this is a fantastic opportunity for people to collect a unique piece.”

Other artists featured in the exhibition include Tom Moore, David Platts, Paul Brewster, Pointer, Jane Sanders, Jennine Wilson, Lucy Blake, Annette Bushby, Nic Farr and Heather Moore.

The NE:BODY exhibition at The Aviary launches on Wednesday 9 September and runs until Sunday 4 October. Visits on Sundays are by appointment only.

The gallery is also part of the Own Art scheme which means that – subject to passing a credit check – items can be bought over ten months on interest free credit payments.

For more information –– visit www.aviaryart.co.uk