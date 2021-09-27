NECIT Services has further strengthened its global credentials after securing a master service agreement with US-based Murphy Oil Corporation and its successful completion of a project in New Zealand.

The announcement comes just months after the South Shields firm – which provides inspection, audit, and expediting services for the major engineering sectors – was recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Murphy Oil is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is involved in the worldwide exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

NECIT Services also provided an inspector on behalf of an unnamed client involved in a project in New Zealand, tasked with verifying the effectiveness of equipment being installed in sand screens used in underground drilling.

As a result, several defects were identified, including porosity, cracks, and misalignments in welds, which prevented the equipment – destined for use in the oil and gas sector – being sent out into the field, saving the client time and money.

Cherelle Lyons, managing director of NECIT Services, said: “It is a tremendous vote of confidence in our capabilities to secure a master service agreement with Murphy Oil.

“We hope this signals the start of a long and fruitful relationship, and it serves to highlight the extent of NECIT’s global involvement across multiple engineering sectors and operations.

“Many countries are now emerging from the pandemic and our services are increasingly in demand as their economies begin to reopen.

NECIT Services has built an extensive global network involving more than 3,000 independent inspectors, auditors, and expeditors across mechanical, electrical, and protective coatings disciplines.

It currently operates across 75 counties, working across oil and gas, renewables, power generation and specialist sector services, providing quality assurance and quality control, internal and external capability and quality management systems and supplier capability assessments. It also offers remote inspection and expediting capabilities.

Peter Lyons, its technical and business development director, who founded the business in 2009, added: “We are constantly adding to our extensive network of highly-skilled and certified inspectors, which provide us with the local knowledge and expertise – demonstrated by our successful contribution to the project in New Zealand.

“These latest announcements certainly reinforce NECIT’s growth strategy and moves us closer to our aim of becoming as £20m turnover business by 2025.”