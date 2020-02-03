NEPO and Bloom Procurement Services have been crowned winners of the Project Award for Embedding Social Value in Procurement at the National Social Value Awards 2020.

The National Social Value Awards took place on 29 January 2020 at a ceremony celebrating innovation and leadership in social value.

The award celebrated the achievements of NEPRO³; a procurement solution that supports and assists the UK public sector to buy and manage professional services from a choice of regional and national suppliers. NEPRO³ was launched in 2019 and is managed by delivery partner Bloom, who have already secured social value commitments worth over £42 million.

Nicola Shelley, managing director at NEPO, said: “NEPO has worked closely with North East local authorities to agree a collaborative approach to ensuring our procurement solutions secure benefits beyond the goods and services we buy. This collective approach to social value means that procurement can make a real difference to the areas we serve in terms of community, environment and economy. Our success at the National Social Value Awards is testament to the strength of this regional approach.”

Adam Crampsie, managing director at Bloom said: “We are delighted that our partnership with NEPO has resulted in this award. Our commitment to embedding social value across our organisation is demonstrated by being named as the first procurement organisation to achieve the Level Two Social Value Certificate, accredited by Social Value UK. Working with the public sector we enable them to achieve their social value goals, ensuring social value is an integral part the procurement and contract management process. We will continue to work with NEPO to further embed social value in procurement to ensure local communities and economies reap the rewards.”

Visit nepo.org for more information.