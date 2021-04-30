A Stockton training centre has been selected to deliver scholarships that pay, in a move to help tackle future engineering skills gaps.

NETA Training is among a handful of providers across England chosen to offer the ECITB-backed courses, which come with a £140 term-time weekly pay packet.

The centre’s head of engineering David Laycock said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those wanting to develop the skills for a future career in the industry.

“We are so pleased to be working with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board to bring these specialist scholarships to the Tees Valley.”

Aimed at those aged 16 to 18, NETA has been allocated 16 places, eight on the one-year welding scholarship and eight for the two-year mechanical maintenance programme, both due to start in September.

This is the second year the centre has been chosen to offer the scholarships which, launched last year, are specifically targeted to respond to predicted future regional skills gaps, with a view to attracting upcoming talent into the industry.

David said: “The ECITB looks at potential shortages, both nationally and in each region, and welding and mechanical maintenance are two of the areas that they see as being in demand in the future.”

Training at NETA, the students will develop the skills of their trade, picking up relevant qualifications and working closely with employers.

Industry backing means the scholarship students will work towards the ECITB Level 2 NVQ in Supporting Engineering Activities (Plating) or the ECITB Level 3 NVQ Mechanical Maintenance, alongside additional qualifications to help get them into work such as the CCNSG Safety Passport, first aid and mental health awareness.

Applications for the scholarship programmes at NETA Training are open to current and new applicants, who will be required to undertake an initial assessment and interview as part of the recruitment process.