LOS ANGELES – MARCH 31, 2020 – Following last week’s Nintendo Direct livestream, Netmarble is proud to announce its first video game for the Nintendo Switch™ – Seven Knights – Time Wanderer -, a console-exclusive version of one of the company’s popular mobile role-playing games (RPGs).

Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – is a visually stunning, real-time and turn-based RPG based on Seven Knights Mobile, that features all-new control and battle systems, and game content optimized for the console platform. In addition, as a single-player RPG, it also introduces its original story different from the mobile version. This game will be released worldwide as a digital package through the Nintendo eShop in each region. Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – does not include any gacha system as players acquire in-game characters as they progress through the story.

“Since Seven Knights’ 2014 Korean launch, it’s been quite humbling and exciting to see the game grow in global popularity. We could not be more thrilled that Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – will be Netmarble’s first Nintendo game,” said Young Jae Park, Executive Producer of Netmarble. “The team can’t wait to share what makes Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – so special to a new audience, so we will work closely with Nintendo to ensure our first console game is exciting for Nintendo Switch gamers to play with.”

Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – focuses on the story of the eighth member of the Seven Knights, Vanessa, who is equipped with the ultimate magical equipment, a sentient hourglass known as Sandy. After falling into the twists of space and time, she embarks on a journey to return safely home, where original characters from Seven Knights’ mobile version will join them as a party member in this real-time, turn-based, combat-oriented adventure.

The original version of Seven Knights has been available in over 150 countries worldwide since its first launch in March 2014, on both the App Store and Google Play, and has achieved 60 million cumulative downloads across the globe over six years. A turn-based mobile RPG enjoying great popularity worldwide, Seven Knights offers the fun of collecting and fostering about 700 kinds of characters with intense turn-based battles.

More detailed information, images and trailer of the game can be found at the teaser website, Facebook and Twitter.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.