Newcastle based recruitment specialists, Central Employment, has held a special networking event for more than 140 staff and customers from a wide range of businesses from around the region at Newcastle Racecourse, to mark its company year end.

The company, which recently chose to make a one-off payment of £500 to all its full and part-time employees to help with the cost-of-living crisis, hosted the networking event as a thank you to all its employees and valued customers.

The line-up on the night included guests from Greggs PLC, Newcastle City Council, Newcastle Airport (Park and Fly), NUFC, RSM UK, NatWest, Elms Marketing & The Federation of Independent Retailers.

Steve Hart, Director of Central Employment, said, “People and relationships are at the heart of everything we do, and taking time out to socialise together as a group we think is a winning formula, and what better place to do it than at Newcastle Racecourse!

“In the wake of the pandemic, which severely restricted people’s movements, it is also more important than ever we host events where people can meet face to face and build personal relationships and mutual trust.

“Bringing our staff and customers closer together is no gamble to us, and is key to achieving our goals and build on our customer service, as demand of specialist services continues to prosper throughout the region and UK.

“We believe recruitment is the biggest single challenge for companies in the North East and we have a broad and growing client base looking to recruit quickly and efficiently, with the right balance of skill set and profile.”

He added: “On a national level, we are also celebrating being listed in the ‘Recruiter Top 50’ fastest growing recruitment agencies in the UK, appearing a very commendable 43rd.”

Based at St Mary’s place, Newcastle, Central Employment employ 40 permanent staff and supply over 1,000 employees to the temporary employment sector.

Predominantly supplying workers to the Manufacturing, Industrial and Pharmaceutical sectors, the business has also seen a rise in demand for its permanent employment recruitment services as vacancies and employment opportunities across the region and UK rise.