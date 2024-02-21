New £1.3m YuMe World gaming site to open in Durham – creating 25 jobs

A NEW family-friendly “entertainment haven” is set to open in Durham city centre – creating 25 new jobs.

YuMe World Durham, at the bustling Riverwalk complex, will be fully open by March following a significant £1.3m investment.

It will include a vibrant state-of-the-art arcade centre alongside premium desserts restaurant.

Leveraging the success of the YuMe World Newcastle site inside The Gate, the company identified Durham as a seamless addition to their expanding portfolio.

John Sullivan, Managing Director of YuMe World Group, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the YuMe World brand as we introduce our first ever YuMe Desserts offering alongside our entertainment experience in one of the country’s most historic and stunning cities.

“I am genuinely thrilled to offer families, students, and visitors of this great city with a first-class leisure venue.”

Boasting a diverse range of games, YuMe World Durham will have everything from timeless arcade classics to the most cutting-edge titles.

Complimenting this experience, YuMe Desserts, will offer guests a selection of premium desserts, gelato and soft serve ice creams and handcrafted non-alcoholic beverages and a wide selection of delicious thick milkshakes.

“This harmonious blend of competitive socialising and the indulgence in luxurious desserts signifies a pioneering experience – the first of its kind in the UK,” added Mr Sullivan.

“As YuMe World Newcastle has shown, the business caters to all ages and has proven to be immensely popular among families and students alike.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re six or sixty – adults love it and experience a nostalgic thrill from arcade family fun that transports them back to their own childhood days.”

“The venue provides a safe, inclusive, and positive environment where individuals of all ages can come together to enjoy gaming, indulge in delightful desserts, and forge enduring memories.”

“There’s nowhere quite like this in Durham so to bring something so fresh to the city centre is extremely exciting.”

In anticipation of its launch, the company has curated a range of enticing offers. These include Discount Days on Mondays and Tuesdays, Student Day on Wednesdays, and a special Date Day every Thursday.

The gaming centre plans to roll out special offers for families and students on its website and social media pages, encouraging a wide audience to experience the excitement. The company is dedicated to delivering fun and entertainment for everyone.

And Mr Sullivan added: “Our mission statement is, uniting friends and families to live for the fun times and laugh with those they love.

“We are committed to delivering fun and entertainment for everyone and can’t wait to open our doors to the Durham public.”