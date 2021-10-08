Work is underway to deliver a new £4m development in Newburn, specifically designed to support the independent living needs of people with learning disabilities.

The scheme will provide a 15 apartment building and five bungalows – all available at affordable rents – together on a site at Park Road, Newburn.

Bernicia won a competitive tendering process with Newcastle City Council to provide the homes, with the city council and Homes England both providing grant support for the scheme.

Gateshead-based construction specialist, Tolent, is building the properties, due to be completed next summer.

The scheme will feature:

High standard accessible, adaptable, affordable and welcoming rental accommodation for people with learning disabilities

A safe and accessible environment to meet the care and support needs of all residents, including concierge service and specialist technology

Social space for tenants to meet

Michael Farr, Bernicia Executive Director of Assets and Growth, said: “It’s great to see work beginning on site with our partners at Newcastle City Council and Tolent to deliver this important scheme.

“It will provide high quality, affordable homes with care and support for people with specialist needs – providing a house they will be proud to call home in a community they will enjoy living in.”

Tolent Regional Director, Chris Price added: “It’s great to be working with both Bernicia and Newcastle City Council again, two valued clients who we know are creating some fantastic new communities across the region.

“We’re passionate about creating high quality homes, delivered to suit the needs of those who need them most and this development will be another example of this work.”

Councillor Linda Hobson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regulatory Services at Newcastle City Council, said: “The council is committed to working in partnership to deliver a range of housing options that meet the diverse needs of all our residents.

“This scheme will provide affordable, accessible housing for people with learning disabilities and I am looking forward to seeing these homes completed and meeting the residents when they move in.”