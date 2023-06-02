New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima to electrify Salon Privé London in UK debut

New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima to make UK public debut at Salon Privé London on 20-22 April 2023

First electric Abarth offers 155PS and accelerates 50% faster than the potent Abarth 695 petrol car in city driving

Fast recharging can add 25 miles’ range in less than five minutes

Tickets for Salon Privé London are on sale now at www.salonprivelondon.com

Abarth will charge into Salon Privé London next month with the UK public debut of the thrilling new 500e Scorpionissima, the first all-electric Abarth. One of the most exciting and significant launches in the history of the storied brand, the new Abarth 500e takes the firm into the electric era – and will be perfect for electrifying the busy London streets around the exclusive home of Salon Privé London, Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is the collectable launch edition for the new Abarth 500e range, co-created with the Abarth community itself. It’s available in vivid Acid Green paint, a bold new colour choice, with an equally eye-catching Poison Blue hue also offered. Just 1,949 Abarth 500e Scorpionissima will be produced – a number that pays homage to the brand’s birth year.

Special features for the new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima include 18-inch diamond-cut titanium grey alloys, distinctive front and rear Abarth lettering, and an ‘electrified’ new take on the famous Abarth Scorpion signature logo. Both hatchback and convertible versions are available, all wearing a sporty body kit that includes white front dam and distinctive rear diffuser.

The new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima has the performance to match its looks; with 155PS from the high-power electric motor, 0-62mph takes just 7.0 seconds – and at city speeds from 12 to 25mph, it’s a full 50% faster than its petrol-powered counterpart. The new electric 500e is a second faster than the potent Abarth 695 petrol turbo on the firm’s famous Balocco test track, too. It also has a unique soundtrack, courtesy of a distinctive Sound Generator that replicates the sound effects dedicated Abarthists seek.

A 42kWh battery gives the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima an ample driving range, and it comes as standard with an 85kW fast charging system. This means up to 25 miles of range can be added in less than five minutes – and it can fast-charge to 80% battery capacity in only 35 minutes.

Abarth will also show other exciting models from its line-up at Salon Privé London 2023, including a 2023 model year Abarth 695 in a vivid orange livery.

“It’s very exciting to welcome Abarth to Salon Privé London 2023 – and I’m delighted Royal Hospital London will see the UK public debut of the thrilling new 500e Scorpionissima. It’s exactly the sort of high-performance but eco-friendly new car our high-end visitors will relish, and I’m sure interest in the potent new Abarth will be considerable. There’s a thriving Abarth community in the City and I’m sure they’ll make a beeline to see the new 500e Scorpionissima,” said Salon Privé director David Bagley.

Salon Privé London is one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events and the sister event to the globally renowned Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace which is now in its 18th year. Set to be the capital’s most exclusive automotive party, Salon Privé London offers plenty to see and do in addition to the motoring attractions. There will be a luxury shopping village featuring brands such as high-end British Jewellery designer Boodles, and watches from famed luxury brand, Montblanc. Food and hospitality will also be first class, in the famed Salon Privé tradition, with a three-course luncheon, delicious Pommery Champagne, cocktails from the London Essence Co and fine wines from Chateau La Gordonne.

Further highlights include Friday’s Boodles Ladies’ Day, fun for all the family during Saturday at Salon Privé, plus exclusive VIP hospitality at The Sloane and DJs keeping the party going well into the evening on Thursday and Friday.

