TOWER OF FANTASY ANNOUNCES NEXT MAJOR EXPANSION SOUND OF THE SEA LAUNCHING MAY 11

Brand New Map, World Boss, Simulacrum and Challenges are Unlocked at the Deepest Level of the Sea

28th April, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Today, publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio announced Sound of the Sea, the next major expansion for Tower of Fantasy, the hit free to play, open-world MMORPG, will arrive on 11th May.

The deepest, darkest, most treacherous part of the sea becomes available to Wanderers in this new update, as players now have the ability to explore the Deepsea Caverns of The Dark Source. As Wanderers descend deeper into the mysterious sea, they will have to upgrade their materials through prerequisite missions to withstand the extremely high water pressure that comes with entering The Dark Source. Two new puzzle-solving missions, Trapped Patrol Guard and Inactive Surveillance Guard, will also be available. Also new to Sound of the Sea is that the difficulty will increase with Dimension rather than Wanderer level, which will increase the power of encountered enemies, and can also grant more rewards for puzzle-solving and chest contents. Abyssant: Nakya, a massive new World Boss taking the form of a red, spider-like skeleton, will also be introduced.

View the Trailer for the Sound of the Sea Here

Not only does the Sound of the Sea update bring Wanderers a new World Boss, map and challenges, but a new physical simulacrum, Gnonno. Inspired by her grandfather, Nuok, who was on the exploration team that discovered Innars, Gnonno also hopes to become an excellent explorer. Her reputation as a trouble-maker and wild persona, however, sometimes gets in the way. Despite knowing the complicated seas like the back of her hand, several years ago she persuaded her best friend to go exploring with her, but only Gnonno returned home. There are many mysteries surrounding the incident, but one thing that is for sure is that Gnonno gained the power to summon a strange, octopus-like creature and command its tentacles. Beyond that, she wields a very special weapon, Mini Hurricane, in her explorations.

For the latest Tower of Fantasy press assets, please visit here.

Tower of Fantasy is available now for free at the official site, as well as on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.

