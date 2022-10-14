High demand for premium office space at AirView Park has led to a new planning application being submitted ahead of schedule for a further 20,000 sq ft of commercial units.

Construction on Phase Two; buildings 2a (International Space Station) and 2b (Denyer Court) is currently ongoing and due for completion by the end of the year. This will provide approximately 20,000 sq ft of modern office accommodation and a ‘centre of excellence’ SME facility, welcoming new occupiers including start-ups and fast-growing businesses operating across different sectors.

However, three new buildings (2c, d and e) are now being proposed to meet rising demand for offices at the site located in Woolsington, close to Newcastle International Airport.

This will provide a further 11, high quality, self-contained workspace units for single or multiple occupancy, dedicated parking areas, an independent café, and open landscaped and social areas. The plans will complete Phase Two of the AirView Park development.

The proposal will also support the increasing demand for premium commercial space in Newcastle upon Tyne, offering an alternative yet easily accessible and sustainable, out-of-town location for organisations considering the North East for a regional or northern office, or a bespoke HQ facility.

This is especially relevant for emerging or high-growth industries such as digital and life sciences, or those companies already located locally but outgrowing their current location and requiring a second base nearby.

A planning application has now been submitted to Newcastle City Council by Tynexe Commercial Ltd with developers, Dysart Developments Ltd, continuing to lead on the scheme on behalf of Newcastle International Airport and Newcastle City Council.

Mike Clark, Development Director of Dysart Developments and Director of Tynexe Commercial Ltd, commented, “We are very much working hand in hand with what the market is demanding and proposing an additional Phase Two scheme to enable businesses from different industries to launch, grow and take full advantage of the national and global trade and export links that are on our doorstep.

“The new Phase Two buildings, c, d and e, once approved, will provide a further 20,000 sq ft of prime office accommodation into the local business landscape, helping to boost the region’s economic recovery, supporting new jobs creation and growth opportunities, and helping to attract inward investment from larger organisations looking for a strategic site with global connectivity.

“The interest we’re seeing in AirView Park is extremely encouraging. We already have Bellway plc and its national headquarters here following Phase One, so we’re looking to attract more anchor tenants moving forward and develop the overall site to its full potential. It’s very much full steam ahead.”

Denyer Court (building 2b) is due to welcome its first tenants by the new year, whist building 2a (International Space Station) is a new ‘centre of excellence’ hub being developed by North East entrepreneur, Ammar Mirza MBE. It will offer digitally enhanced facilities to encourage in-bound trade and help local companies gain greater access to world export markets including India, Turkey, the Middle East, Pakistan and the Netherlands amongst others.

A decision on the latest planning application for buildings 2c-e is expected by the end of the year.

The project has also received £994,000 from the Government’s Get Building Fund via the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

For details on office space available at Denyer Court or for property specification details, please contact Jessica Ross at agents Naylors Gavin Black on t: 0191 232 7030, e: JessicaRoss@naylorsgavinblack.co.uk, or go to www.airviewpark.co.uk.