Elanders UK, part of the global Elanders group, has announced a number of appointments within its marketing department.

Ryan Blakemore, is appointed senior marketing executive and Mia Ojomo joins as marketing apprentice. In an internal appointment, Martin Ellison steps up to become business development director, having formerly been head of business development.

Elanders UK is part of Elanders Group, a global partner for integrated supply chain solutions with over 90 operations across four continents. It provides flexible and agile solutions for complex supply chains, providing customers with value-added services such as print and packaging resources which are integrated into its core business model.

Ryan, from Peterlee, said: “The role at Elanders UK is an opportunity that I jumped at. I am fortunate to be working alongside a great team many of whom have progressed through the ranks and have been at the business for over 30 years.

“Working alongside Mia, I am looking forward to driving the marketing department forward, assessing different ways of communicating online with our customers, highlighting the successes of our team and streamlining the ordering process to increase agility and resiliency within the supply chain.”

Mia, from Killingworth, said: “I join Elanders fresh from completing my A-Levels and I will be spending one day a week at training provider, Baltic Apprenticeships, learning digital marketing which will provide me with added expertise and knowledge to apply to my day-to-day role at Elanders UK.”

Kevin Rogers, managing director at Elanders UK, said: “A warm welcome to Ryan and Mia. This is a great opportunity for them to demonstrate the can-do attitude that all of our colleagues demonstrate on a daily basis and to provide added value when communicating not just to our team but to our loyal customers.”