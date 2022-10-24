A North East web design and development specialist has strengthened its team as it continues to invest to support planned strategic growth and client services.

Chloe Toogood and Katie Woodward join Sleeky as project coordinator and account manager respectively alongside new web developer, Dean Pifar, and graphic designer, Kate Gunia.

Drawing on her customer services background, Chloe will be responsible for content creation and project delivery while Katie Woodward, who joins from the region’s largest ecommerce agency, will work with clients to maximise their website presence and digital marketing activities.

Bringing considerable experience in online development work to the role, Dean’s duties will see him lead on website and online platform development. With over 15 years’ experience and expertise in the creative and online retailing sector, Kate Gunia will design new websites and branding for customers who include property, leisure and care sector firms, the Malhotra Group, Newcastle University, Newcastle City and Gateshead councils and the Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Currently employing 14 people and targeting the £2 million turnover mark in 2023, Newcastle-based Sleeky has recruited additional staff to strengthen its team to meet demand for graphic design, ecommerce services and digital marketing from clients investing in improving their digital presence.

Managing director David Chapman, who founded the company in 2011, said hiring experienced and talented people is a key strategy to support ambitious growth plans.

He said: “We continue to see demand from all sectors of the market for high quality digital marketing and website expertise and resources. I am pleased to welcome Katie, Dean, Chloe and Kate and look forward to working closely with them over the coming months as we expand further. They are all experienced and talented people with values that align closely with our business.”