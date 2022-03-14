North East architects and interior designers Studio Anyo has announced two new appointments as it continues to develop and expand its regional and national operations.

Michelle Tang joins as a Part 1 architectural assistant while Alannah Lyons comes in as an interior designer. With a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Edinburgh, Michelle Tang will be part of an expanding practice, supporting the architectural project team and undertaking a range of duties including client briefings, preparing drawings, schedules and reports, undertaking site visits, and completing surveys.

Alannah Lyons (above) will be involved in Studio Anyo’s expanding range of commercial and residential interior design work, as well as supporting the senior management team in project management and development work.

Currently employing 18 people across its Stockton and London studios and targeting revenues in excess of £5 million in the next three years, expanding Studio Anyo is continuing to recruit skilled people for several roles to support new business wins and growth.

This includes a six-figure contract to design offsite modular apartment blocks in Sussex for Legal & General Modular Homes and new student accommodation in Nottingham and London for IQ Student Accommodation.

Stockton office-based director Craig Kipling said the commercial and residential building and construction sector continues to require access to high quality technical expertise and resources as the economy recovers post pandemic.

He added: “Our investment in Michelle and Alannah alongside other experienced and skilled people is the linchpin of providing top quality advice and services to our clients. We look forward to both contributing to our ongoing success and adding significantly to the team’s knowledge, capabilities and all-round expertise.”

Studio Anyo merged with Create Architecture in 2021 to form a multi discipline practice encompassing interior design, modular construction and bespoke building products. More at www.studioanyo.com