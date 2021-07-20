Davies Tracey, a well-known Teesside Accountancy Practice, have recently expanded their team by recruiting three Apprentice Trainees. This comes at a time when Apprenticeships have been highlighted as a key part of the UK’s Covid-19 recovery plans, after six out of ten employers stopped all new apprenticeships when coronavirus took hold in 2020.

Davies Tracey have a long history of recruiting apprentices and helping college leavers to enter their chosen careers, and so the firm’s Directors are particularly pleased to be able to offer not one, but three, such positions in this important year for businesses on Teesside and indeed across the UK.

Ray Priestman, Practice Manager, says:

“It’s important for us to offer these opportunities, but more than that, we have found that employing trainees has plenty of benefits for us too. As a forward-thinking practice, embracing the ideas and energy of young staff, and combining these with the wisdom and stability of our established team means that we can ensure we continue to offer a first-class service to our clients.”

As a full-service accountancy practice, Davies Tracey will help their new recruits to develop skills across all departments including payroll, bookkeeping, auditing and accounts, whilst supporting them in gaining Accountancy Technician qualifications.

Trainees Rachel Kelly and Joseph Bartliff are already settling in at the practice’s office in Stockton-on-Tees, with third recruit Elysse Middleton to follow.

Ray concludes:

“We look forward to welcoming these three to the team, to seeing our current staff using this opportunity to progress, and to making the improvements to the firm that will inevitably follow such successful recruitment.”