New Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to make British competition debut with Jessica Hawkins and four-time champion Jonny Adam

Five new Vantage GTs to contest British GT Championship in 2024

Multiple champion Beechdean AMR signs Aramco Formula One Team® Head of F1 Academy Jessica Hawkins to partner Andrew Howard

Four-time British GT champion Jonny Adam aiming to win a historic fifth title with Blackthorn Racing

New partner team Forsetti Motorsport joins AMR family with two brand new Aston Martin Vantage GT4s

Thursday, 7 March, 2024, Gaydon: Aston Martin Racing aims to extend its phenomenal legacy of success in the British GT Championship as it joins forces with partner teams Beechdean AMR, Blackthorn Racing and the newly-created Forsetti Motorsport, to bring five brand new Vantage GT3 and GT4s to three classes during 2024.

Among the headline acts participating in this formidable line-up will be Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team® Head of F1 Academy and Driver Ambassador Jessica Hawkins, who makes her British GT Championship debut when the series begins at Oulton Park (29 March – 1 April). She joins six-time class champion Beechdean AMR alongside team owner and series veteran Andrew Howard as the duo make an assault on the Silver-Am class with a brand-new Aston Martin green Vantage GT3.

Hawkins, who tested an Aston Martin Formula 1® car in Hungary last year, is a W Series podium finisher and a race-winner in the TCR UK series. The 29-year-old was also one of several drivers entrusted with testing the new Vantage GT3 during its development over the winter.

“I’m very excited to be making my debut in the British GT Championship with Beechdean AMR,” said Hawkins. “The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is a beautiful racing car and is already proving in other series that it has the inherent performance to be a very serious contender. To be able to race this car while combining my duties with Aston Martin F1, is not only an excellent next step in my racing career but also a great opportunity to gain valuable experience as an endurance driver. Beechdean AMR is an excellent team with a great heritage. I can’t wait to get started.”

For Beechdean AMR, one of Aston Martin Racing’s most loyal partners, this season marks the 17th consecutive campaign with the British marque nationally or internationally. In that time, as well as becoming the first team to win a championship with Vantage (in 2013) – it has claimed titles with each generation of Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury sportscar thus far, seven in total, including the 2016 European Le Mans Series.

Blackthorn Racing makes its full-season debut in the BGT this season running two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s; one in the top Pro-Am class and the other in the Silver-Am class. British GT legend Adam will be joined by experienced Italian GT racer Giacomo Petrobelli who has previously raced Vantages twice in British GT appearances in recent years.

For works AMR driver Adam, this is a chance to challenge for an unprecedented fifth title in his 12th full season in the series since 2011. The Scot is tied for the overall race wins record with 19, but nobody else can claim four championship titles, all achieved with four different co-drivers and three different teams.

“I am really looking forward to joining Blackthorn Racing for this year’s British GT Championship and lining up with a very good FIA Bronze-rated driver in Giacomo Petrobelli,’ said Adam. “I believe with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 underneath us we have all the ingredients to challenge for race wins and push towards a championship assault. British GT is always super competitive but as a team we are excited by the potential of the package and Oulton Park can’t come soon enough!”

Another multiple Aston Martin champion, Matt Topham, will spearhead Blackthorn’s Silver-Am assault as the two-time British GT GT4 Pro-Am champion shares a Vantage GT3 with British rising star Josh Rowledge.

Forsetti Motorsport is one the newest teams to the Aston Martin Racing fold, having only formed last November. Nevertheless, it has ambitious targets, which include chasing two class titles with its brace of brand-new Aston Martin Vantage GT4s. Running in the GT4 Silver category machine will be GT4 class race winner Jamie Day and 16-year-old Mikey Porter while Marc Warren – a champion in various other GT series – and William Orton will challenge for the GT4 Pro-Am crown.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport said: “Aston Martin has won no less than 23 titles from various classes over its tenure in the British GT Championship. We look forward to seeing what success our new Vantage GT3 can bring to bear on this great heritage. Alongside Beechdean AMR, Aston Martin has been responsible for contributing to the careers of some great champions of the brand like Darren Turner, Jonny Adam, Ross Gunn and Jamie Chadwick. It’s therefore the perfect launch platform for Jessica Hawkins to begin her endurance racing career, and in Andrew Howard she has an experienced driver and team owner to draw vital knowledge from. Jonny’s attempt to win an unprecedented fifth title will be well assisted by Blackthorn Racing, and we could wish for no-one better to carry our hopes and the team’s through 2024. We would also like to welcome Forsetti Motorsport to the AMR family and wish the team every success with their impressive and ambitious GT4 programme this season.”

Since the British GT Championship was formed in 1993, Aston Martin has taken 59 overall class victories, while Vantage’s victory tally in its various iterations currently stands at 47. The championship begins at Oulton Park on 29 March – 1 April. It then visits Silverstone (26-28 April), Donington Park (23-26 May), Spa-Francorchamps (21-23 Junes), Snetterton (12-14 July), Donington Park (5-8 September), before finishing up at Brands Hatch on 28-29 September.