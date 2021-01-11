Plans for a new residential development in County Durham have won the backing of the North East’s leading business membership organisation.

The North East England Chamber of Commerce has written to Durham County Council in support of Banks Property’s plans to the north of the A67 Darlington Road, around a mile to the north east of Barnard Castle town centre.

The project would entail up to 100 family homes being built on a 5.5 hectare site, and would also include direct access to existing local public transport routes, new landscaping and enhancement of local wildlife habitats, and an electric vehicle charging point installed at all homes.

The North East England Chamber of Commerce represents more than 3,000 businesses of all sizes across in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Durham and the Tees Valley.

Policy director Jonathan Walker says: “There is a shortage of homes across the UK, including in County Durham, and an increase in quality housing in the region will help to attract people to live and work in the region, which will in turn support the local economy.

“Ensuring that there is affordable quality housing is also particularly important to ensure that everyone can access the housing ladder, especially younger people and families.

“Investment in the North East in these difficult economic times is needed to create jobs, give confidence to businesses, and encourage people to live in the region.”

If Banks’ plans are approved, around 60 full-time jobs would be supported on the site during its construction period, with a further 90 jobs being indirectly supported through substantial investment in the regional supply chain.

Duncan Holness, project manager at Banks Property, adds: “We’re grateful to the North East England Chamber of Commerce for their support for this project, as well as to the more than 120 people who have also formally expressed their backing for the Darlington Road development so far.

“Feedback from many of the people we’ve been speaking to in recent months has focused on the high demand for homes in Barnard Castle and a lack of supply which is forcing young people and families who’ve been brought up here to move away when they want to stay close to home.

“We strongly believe that being able to live in your chosen community should be an opportunity that is as widely available as possible, and the increased supply of new family homes that our Darlington Road development will deliver for Barnard Castle will give more young families the chance to build their lives here.”

“The Darlington Road site has been chosen as the most appropriate location in the area for a development of this type and we hope Durham County Council’s planning committee will recognise everything that it would offer to the local area and wider region when it comes to consider our proposals.”

A decision on the Darlington Road development is expected to be made in the next few months. For further information on the project, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/DarlingtonRoadBarnardCastle