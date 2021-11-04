Plans for a £2 million development of new business units on a popular Northumberland industrial estate have been unanimously approved by planning officials.

The news will see developers SIJP Partnership move ahead later this year with the construction of a mix of 18 high quality steel framed light industrial, manufacturing, and storage and distribution units with onsite parking on land off Ennerdale Road at Blyth’s Riverside Business Park.

New access roads, landscaping and onsite waste collection facilities will be included as part of a commercial development package to create an additional 1,693 sq. m of floor space at the park, which is currently home to a number of other units used for similar industrial and general business activities.

Work on the units, which will benefit from access to good local transport links when completed in 2022, will create up to 20 construction jobs during the initial build phase. Planning estimates indicate that tens of thousands of pounds could be pumped into the regional economy as occupiers move in and spend on local services and amenities.

Sean Hedley, managing director of North East planning specialists Hedley Planning Services, has secured approval from Northumberland County Council planning department.

He said: “This is another big boost for Blyth, which continues to be sought after by businesses looking to take advantage of quality commercial accommodation in a great strategic location with excellent transport and port links.

“Regional demand for decent industrial space remains at an all time high, so new units in locations like Riverside Business Park, which benefit from investment in good planning, design and modern construction materials, will always be well sought after.”

Peter Razaq of SIJP Partnership added: “We’re delighted to be given the go ahead for this scheme which will meet the strong demand for high quality industrial units in important North East locations.”