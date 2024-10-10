New book ‘Can I Offer You Something? Expert ways to overcome the horrors of organisational feedback’

‘Can I Offer You Something? Expert ways to overcome the horrors of organisational feedback’ by Organisational Psychologist Becky Westwood is now published.

With a warm blend of empathy, expertise and thorough research, the author explores a refreshing approach to both giving and receiving feedback at work.

Do you cringe at the mention of feedback, dreading the awkwardness or potential conflict it may bring?

Whichever side of the exchange you find yourself on, this book gets right to the heart of feedback dynamics. Challenging the effectiveness of conventional feedback methods, it provides expertly researched, actionable strategies that pave the way for personal empowerment and organisational growth.

In ‘Can I Offer You Something?’ Becky explores a refreshing approach to both giving and receiving feedback at work as she takes you on a journey that reveals the transformative power of feedback – without the fear!

Whether you want to support others in their growth, maximise your own development opportunities or simply enhance your interpersonal skills, ‘Can I Offer You Something?’ is your definitive guide to conquering anxieties and unlocking the true potential of effective feedback.

‘Can I Offer You Something?’ is written by an expert organisational psychologist and based on in-depth research into how feedback works and how it impacts people in organisations.

The book will help readers overcome their fears of feedback and provides expert, actionable strategies to make it more effective and pleasurable for both parties. In addition, it dismantles the myths that exist around feedback, liberating the reader and making feedback useful, meaningful and productive for everyone involved.

The book’s chapters cover:

What did feedback ever do to you? The research Feedback models and mnemonics Feedback myths It’s just two humans having a conversation Get curious, not furious! Thoughts are not facts! Don’t ‘should’ all over yourself Words can do funny things to people Perspectives and possibilities

Becky Westwood is an organisational psychologist with more than 17 years’ experience of training and coaching in a variety of industries across the UK, US and Europe. She’s a qualified trainer and coach and holds an MSc in psychology.

Becky set up her own training and coaching consultancy in 2016 where she began to specialise in working with individuals with social anxiety, and in 2021 joined Monkey Puzzle Training, where she now works as an organisational psychologist, coach, trainer and chief experience officer.

A specialist in social anxiety and how it manifests in the workplace, Becky champions diversity and inclusivity and is involved with a number of UK charitable organisations, including Diversity Role Models as an LGBTQ+ role model providing support to young LGBTQ+ people.

For more information see: https://monkeypuzzletraining.co.uk/books/can-i-offer-you-something

BOOK DETAILS:

Title: ‘Can I Offer You Something? Expert ways to overcome the horrors of organisational feedback’

Author: Becky Westwood

Pub Date: 19th September 2024

ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-51-5

RRP: £14.99

Format: Paperback; 198 x 129 mm

Extent: 184pp

Category: Management and leadership