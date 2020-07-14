New C4 and New ë-C4 – Citroën’s new-generation hatchbacks that shake up the C-segment – have just been unveiled.

New C4 and New ë-C4 miniatures – 1/43 and 1/64 scale – are already available to own via the Citroën Lifestyle e-boutique.

They faithfully reproduce the actual-size vehicle, which is modern and full of character.

Images of the miniatures can be found here: bit.ly/MiniaturesNewC4

Citroën has just unveiled New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric. The brand is continuing its electrification offensive in 2020, turning its attention to the compact hatchback segment. Reinventing the compact hatch, New C4 and New ë-C4 represent the 10th generation of Citroën compact cars that have marked their era with their comfort and character, including GS that celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric will be under the spotlights in the second half of 2020, with orders opening in the autumn. However, they are already available in miniature from the Citroën Lifestyle online boutique, in 1/43 and 1/64 scales: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/.

Just like the actual vehicles, the New C4 and New ë-C4 miniatures stand out with their elevated and assertiveposture. The body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback, while subtly adopting certain SUV standards for added strength and character. Collectors will appreciate the attention to detail brought to this faithful reduced-size reproduction of the actual-size car.

At 1/43 scale, two colours are available for New C4 and New ë-C4: Caramel Brown and Iceland Blue. In 1/64 scale, the New C4 miniature comes in four colours: Elixir Red, Polar White, Iceland Blue and Caramel Brown.

PRICES

New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric in Iceland Blue or Caramel Brown 1/43 scale: €37 Link to the product sheet: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/en/shop/_/pr7131/miniature-new-citroen-e-c4-2020-bleu-iceland-1-43

Link to the product sheet: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/en/shop/_/pr7131/miniature-new-citroen-e-c4-2020-bleu-iceland-1-43 New C4 in Polar White, Elixir Red, Iceland Blue or Caramel Brown 1/64 scale: €5 Link to the product sheet: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/en/shop/_/pr7123/miniature-new-citroen-c4-2020-1-64



