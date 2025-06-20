New Campaign Encourages People to Become “Halfway Heroes” by Going 50 per cent Plant-based for the Planet

Light-hearted, uplifting initiative empowers the public to take climate action – one delicious meal at a time.

A bold new environment-focused campaign has launched and is encouraging meat-eaters across the UK to become Halfway Heroes by making 50 per cent of their weekly meals plant-based.

Spearheaded by Viva! … the Halfway Heroes campaign is designed to be a welcoming, empowering and positive step for people who want to reduce their environmental impact. It highlights how small, everyday choices can lead to real climate action, while breaking common misconceptions about plant-based food.

“The message is simple: you don’t need to be perfect to make a difference,” said Rachel Higgins, Environmental Campaigner at Viva!

“This campaign is about inviting everyone to join the movement in a way that feels doable to them. Becoming a Halfway Hero is a fun, accessible way for people to take action on climate change without feeling overwhelmed by the need to be perfect.”

As well as the campaign their Halfway Heroes Outreach Tour is visiting five major UK cities over the next few weeks too.

At each stop the team will give away free vegan burgers and ask members of the public to take the Halfway Hero Pledge to go 50 per cent plant-based.

Bristol 18 June

Bath 20 June

Leeds 23 June

Manchester 24 June

Oxford 26 June

From reducing greenhouse gas emissions to cutting water and land use, eating more plants and fewer animal products is one of the most effective changes individuals can make for the planet. Halfway Heroes puts this environmental impact front and centre with a light-hearted tone and a strong focus on food that tastes as good as it feels.

The campaign offers a fresh, flexible approach that emphasises progress over perfection.

“There’s a huge untapped audience out there who care about the environment but feel overwhelmed by climate messaging and don’t know where to start in making a difference,” added Rachel.

“Halfway Heroes is about breaking down those barriers and making the first step feel achievable – and maybe even fun.”

The campaign also hopes to inspire lasting dietary change by helping people discover new favourite foods. The goal: turn curiosity into action, and action into habit.

For more information, recipes, and to join the movement, visit:

https://halfwayheroes.org

See the Halfway Heroes video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-76HQTrXQA