IT specialist ITPS has unveiled new appointments to its board and senior leadership team, to support its next phase of growth.

The Chester le Street-based business delivers intelligent technology solutions across cloud, network services, cyber security, managed services, professional services, and data and analytics.

Respected industry figure Simon Newton joins as the new CEO, bringing a 25-year background in senior management roles, having played pivotal roles in the growth of businesses spanning the IT, financial, and clean energy sectors.

Joining him is head of product management Dr Dave Reed, who has 30 years’ experience working across the world in the leadership of technical product development and cyber security. His new role will see him oversee product development and delivery across the business as ITPS extends its range of services, with an emphasis on cyber security, cost optimisation, and data and analytics.

Commenting on his new role, Dr Reed said: “Joining ITPS was an easy decision. Being part of a new management team and driving the evolution of our products and services is exciting and challenging in equal measures.”

Rachel Potter steps into the newly created role of head of marketing, where she will use her multi-national experience in leading marketing strategies, implementing new brands and delivering high-impact communications in the digital, software and publishing industries.

“It’s exciting to have joined ITPS at such a pivotal point, and I am looking forward to working with the team on immediate priorities, including a brand refresh and new website, as we position for further growth next year,” said Rachel.

Simon Newton added: “This is a new era for ITPS, as the business emerges from the pandemic years leaner and fitter, supported by new owners and a strengthened management team.

“It is tremendously exciting to join a team with such an impressive reputation for the provision of complex IT services, and to be leading the business as we deliver an ambitious business plan.

“We will continue to build the team and to grow our business, building on a great reputation for technical excellence. We grow by helping our customers to grow, deploying secure and flexible IT solutions that drive their productivity.

“A very promising future lies ahead for ITPS and its customers.”