New Chair at Healthwatch Newcastle

Healthwatch Newcastle has announced a change in leadership, as interim Chair Michael Brown steps down following a successful transition period and the appointment of a new permanent Chair.

The Committee has expressed its sincere gratitude to Michael for his dedication, leadership and support during his time in the role.

Michael said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as interim Chair. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved during this period of transition, and I wish Healthwatch Newcastle every success moving forward under its new leadership.”

The Committee is pleased to confirm that Alex Hoole has been appointed as the new Chair. Alex brings a wealth of experience from a nearly 20-year career in social housing, having worked across local authorities and, more recently, in a national role with Anchor Housing. She has been a member of the Healthwatch Newcastle Committee since September 2024.

Speaking about her appointment, Alex said:

“I’m delighted to take on this role with Healthwatch Newcastle and look forward to working with the Committee to continue driving our work forward. Health and social care are closely linked to housing, and through my experience I’ve seen first-hand how important it is to have strong, joined-up support for communities.”

Alex added that her decision to join Healthwatch Newcastle was driven by a desire to give back to the city where she lives, alongside a commitment to meaningful public service:

“It was important to me to be part of something that genuinely makes a difference. Healthwatch Newcastle stood out as an organisation that gives a voice to local people and helps shape better services.”

Having grown into an active role on the Committee, Alex said she was honoured to be asked to step up as Chair:

“Initially, I wasn’t sure I could take it on, but as I became more familiar with the organisation and my circumstances changed, it felt like the right time. I wanted to be sure I could commit the time and energy needed, especially as the organisation faces significant change.”

Looking ahead, Alex acknowledged the challenges facing Healthwatch organisations nationally, including uncertainty around future structures and funding:

“The biggest challenge is the unknown. We know change is coming, but not exactly what that will look like. Our focus is on making the most of the time we have—delivering meaningful projects, supporting our communities, and ensuring their voices continue to be heard.”

She added that the evolving landscape also presents opportunities:

“While change brings challenges, it also creates opportunities to rethink how services are delivered and how we continue to represent people effectively in the future.”