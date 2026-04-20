Direction for drug testing for the purposes of an assessment report

In family proceedings, the court may direct that drug testing takes place so that relevant professionals can form a clear and evidence-based view about a parent’s or another adult’s substance use, and the impact (if any) that use may have on the safety and welfare of a child. Such directions are typically framed as being court approved drug testing uk rather than as a stand-alone “penalty” or punishment. This approach helps to ensure the testing is proportionate, purposeful, and linked to the central questions the court must decide.

A direction for drug testing often specifies the testing method (for example, hair testing or urine testing), the timing (when samples are to be taken and the period over which testing should occur), who is responsible for arranging the sample collection, and how results are to be reported to the court and/or the instructed assessor. The wording will usually clarify that testing is required so that the assessment/report can address issues such as whether there is current use, whether any patterns of use exist over time, and whether there is evidence of abstinence or reduction.

In practice, the court direction may also make provision for how the testing results should be treated. For example, it may state that results are to be provided to the testing provider and then disclosed to the relevant parties and/or incorporated into the final assessment/report in a fair and transparent way. Where appropriate, directions may include that the assessor should consider the test results alongside other information, such as interview evidence, collateral information, observed behaviours, and any substance-use treatment history. This matters because drug test results, while useful, are only one part of a wider assessment framework.

Drug testing directions in family cases can also address consent and logistics. If a party is ordered to comply, the direction may state that samples must be provided within a defined timescale and at an agreed location (or through a provider’s process). The direction may further explain what happens if a sample is missed, refused, or delayed. In such circumstances, professionals may comment on non-compliance as part of the assessment, but the direction should still aim to avoid ambiguity and ensure procedural fairness.

It is also common for the court to address scope—that is, which substances are to be tested for. Depending on the case and the evidential need, the direction may cover a range of drugs, and may or may not include alcohol testing (for example, where the assessment is considering both drug and alcohol misuse). If alcohol is included, the direction would normally specify the testing approach and how alcohol-related results should be interpreted in the context of the assessment.

Finally, a properly drafted direction will tie the testing clearly to the assessment/report purpose. For example, it may state that the testing is required to assist the court by informing the assessor’s conclusions on current substance use and risk. The direction should therefore be written in a manner that is clear, specific, and enforceable—while remaining aligned with the welfare-focused nature of family proceedings.