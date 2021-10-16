Lemon Business Solutions has ‘grown’ its own chief operating officer, appointing a member of staff with 13 years of service to the role.

Jen Cummins started with the Stockton-based business outsource provider in 2008 as an adviser, dealing with customers on the phone.

She quickly progressed into other positions within the company, including quality and training, contact centre manager and head of operations, before being promoted to chief operating officer earlier this month.

Prior to joining the team at Lemon, Jen worked in the motor trade and at another contact centre, where she began her career on the phones before being promoted to team manager.

Jen Cummins said: “I’ve always enjoyed working with people and I’m passionate about delivering excellent customer service. I think that’s why Lemon’s been such a perfect fit for me. Since I started 13 years ago, the ethos and the commitment to both customers and staff has been consistent.

“I think my experience working in all different levels and departments at Lemon is going to give me a unique perspective and help me to make decisions that will give our customers a seamless experience from start to finish. I’m not just thinking like an experienced business leader, I’m drawing on my knowledge of our day-to-day working.

“It’s a great place to work, and our culture sets us apart from other businesses. Our employees are happy and that, in turn, makes them deliver brilliant work for our customers. I’m proud to be part of Lemon’s team.”

Martin Anderson, managing director at Lemon Business Solutions said: “Jen has been with us for a long time, and quickly demonstrated that she was capable, ambitious, and a person that could help Lemon grow.

“She’s been an integral part to the majority of the changes and improvements we’ve made over the past decade and promoting her to chief operating officer was the obvious next step.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jen in this new role and can’t wait to see what she will achieve.”