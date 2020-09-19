Citroën has launched a vibrant new advertising campaign film to celebrate the arrival of New C3 entitled ‘New C3, Life is More Beautiful in Colour’.

The dynamic film showcases some of the 97 colour and personalisation options available across the range.

New C3 is available to order now across the Citroën retailer network and also online at the new Citroën Store https://store.citroen.co.uk/

Broadcast on TV from August in the UK, the campaign is also being shown via Video On Demand (VOD). You can see this new film now at: https://bit.ly/3hb4rUn

Just as New C3 arrives in UK showrooms, Citroën is proud to introduce its latest campaign, ‘New C3, Life is More Beautiful in Colour’, designed to highlight the breadth of customisation available on the brand’s most popular model. New Citroën C3 features up to 97 possible personalisation combinations across colour packs, roof colours, interior ambiences as well as new 16-inch ‘Helix’ and 17-inch ‘Vector’ diamond-cut alloy wheel designs.

Produced by Greg Ohrel, the film combines creative editing techniques and special effects as the New Citroën C3 drives across a city. Using a zoom-in/zoom-out technique with quick transitions, the various colour options on the New C3 are shown as part of a dynamic environment. The soundtrack for the film is by The Indigos, aptly titled “Color the City” with singer Jessie Fasano providing the vocals.

True to Citroën’s “Inspired By You” philosophy, the New C3 is Citroën’s most customisable C3 to date. Customers have a choice of coordinated colour packs centred around four bi-tone roof colours (Onyx Black, Sport Red, Opal White and Anodised Emerald), these can then be paired with a choice of three roof decors (Red, Techwood and Emerald). In addition to the wide range of roof colours and decors, two new body colours – Elixir Red and Spring Blue – and a new ‘Techwood’ interior ambiance are also available. Citroën’s innovative side Airbump® panels have also been redesigned for New C3 and feature a colourful insert that customers can choose as part of the Colour Pack.

Available in three trim levels, ‘Feel’, ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’, New C3 comes standard with Airbump® side door panels, EcoLED headlights, 3D rear light signature, 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, 2/3 – 1/3 split folding rear bench, Cruise Control and speed limiter, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and Coffee Break Alert.

‘Flair’ specification, as featured in the film, enjoys additional specification including 16-inch ‘Helix’ alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, automatic lights and wipers as well as an Onyx Black bi-tone roof as standard. Also showcased in the campaign film is range-topping ‘Flair Plus’ specification that boasts 17-inch Vector’ alloy wheels, dark tinted rear windows, Citroën Connect Nav, reversing camera, Active Safety Brake, as well as a unique ‘Techwood’ interior ambience and Advanced Comfort seats to give armchair-like comfort with a clever blend of high density and textured foam for unrivalled comfort.

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, said: “With the New Citroën C3 available to order and test drive, we are very happy to release this new film that showcases the wide number of colour and personalisation options. Customers have up to 97 different personalisation options available, meaning there is a New C3 to suit all tastes and styles. It is also launched with 2 new exciting colours, Elixir Red and Spring Blue that are bound to become very popular in this dynamic segment.”