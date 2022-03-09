A leading North East property consultancy has moved to a new central office location as the business continues to expand.

George F. White’s commercial and development team has re-located to Dene Street in central Newcastle following strong growth since the firm’s arrival to the city almost five years ago.

In the last 18 months, the commercial and development team has grown significantly, broadened its specialist service offerings, and enjoyed a 30% increase in revenue. With a bigger demand for services from Newcastle-based clients and a greater need for a bigger space and better resources, the new office marks a key milestone for the consultancy’s city-based workforce.

Richard Garland, a partner at George F. White and head of commercial and development, said: “The office move is a pivotal moment for the Newcastle team as we continue to adapt to market changes and capitalise on new opportunity.

“We offer a very specialist and focused service which gives us a unique market position as we’re able to join up expertise from across our team. That gives us a service offering wider than most national firms but with the flexibility of a regional, client-focused partnership.

“The sweet spot for us is being able to offer the full spectrum of our services. A prime example is the purchase of commercial properties for clients. Our valuation and building surveying teams carry out initial due diligence, with planning and architectural teams offering re-development advice. Our EPC and capital tax allowances teams in house enable clients to benefit from a full spectrum of services in one place. While technical specialisms and attention to detail are our forte, we pride ourselves on getting the right deal.

“We work hard, deliver what the clients want and enjoy doing it in the process. We’re an increasingly strong, close-knit team which, coupled with our collective experience and expertise, will ensure that we continue to grow, adding to our headcount as we do.”

George F. White offers a wide range of specialist commercial and development services including building surveying, real estate taxation, valuation and full spectrum planning architecture and development advice. The firm currently acts for a wide range of clients, including Teesside International Airport and Adderstone Group. The Newcastle office is also the headquarters of the consultancy’s residential property management team.

Robyn Peat, managing partner of the consultancy, added: “The commercial and development team has done phenomenally well in the last five years which has included having to navigate one of the biggest property market shocks the world has experienced with Covid-19.

“The growing team, increase in clients and now the move to a bigger office signifies our reputation as the region’s most trusted advisers when it comes to all property-related matters.

“Whether it’s residential, rural or commercial and development, we have the expertise to support and guide clients, offering the agility and customer care that large national firms simply can’t.

“The commercial team plays a huge role in George F. White’s overall growth and expansion plans. I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s store as Richard continues to lead from the front, carving out a unique market space for our commercial and development services.”

