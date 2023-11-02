New city centre hotel, brasserie and rooftop bar gets the green light

Plans to transform an empty Newcastle city centre property into a new hotel, brasserie and rooftop garden terrace have been approved by the city council this week.

The move sees North East company Kans and Kandy Properties set to push forward with its plans to convert the former retail and office space at 19-21 Collingwood Street into a contemporary 21-bedroomed hotel.

The ground floor and basement areas will now be converted into a stylish bar in keeping with the character of the building while the upper floors are set to be transformed into luxury guest accommodation, complete with a private terrace catering for business travellers and tourists.

A ground floor brasserie, which will open early for breakfast for customers and visitors are also included alongside a garden terrace as part of development ambitions to bring an important city centre location back into use.

While plans will see some of the building’s current features and details retained to complement the architectural heritage, a new-look entrance lobby, reception and ground floor bar areas will reflect contemporary styling with new branding and signage for the historically interesting property.

Dozens of full-time jobs in the hospitality sector and wider regional supply chain could be created when the hotel, which will cater for approximately almost 800 visitor nights per year, opens.

Sean Hedley, managing director of North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, who has secured approval from Newcastle City Council on behalf of Durham-based Kans and Kandy, said: “This is a project which will enhance both Collingwood Street and the wider locality and is another major city centre regeneration initiative representing a significant contribution to the vitality and vibrancy of an important economic sector.

“Redevelopment designs will retain the historic character of the building with sensitive refurbishment and sustainable reuse of the vacant property to create a prestigious unique boutique hotel and brasserie for Newcastle.”

Onsite construction work is expected to start in early 2024