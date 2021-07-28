Cowgate residents are celebrating the opening of ‘Betty’s Hut’ and the return of a community hub thanks to support from Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

The new community hub named ‘Betty’s Hut’ has been opened in Cowgate, West Newcastle, offering a range of youth provisions and support to local residents.

Funded by the Ron and Louise Bowey Grassroots Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, the hut was instigated by local charity Projects4Change, who responded to the needs of the residents to bring back a much-loved community centre.

‘Betty’s Hut’ is named after former resident Betty Playford, who sadly passed away last year. For over forty years, Betty provided activities for young people from a purpose-built hut in the field next to where the new hut now stands. The new development stands as a legacy to her work in the community and will allow local residents a hub for activity and services.