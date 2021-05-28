NEW COMMUNITY OF 169 HOMES COMING SOON TO BLYTH

Work is underway by homebuilder Miller Homes to create a new coastal community of 169 homes on South Newsham Road in Blyth.

The development, known as Longshore Village, will offer a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes. These include some of Miller Homes’ brand-new house styles which have been designed to meet an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on areas for home working and open plan family accommodation.

A selection of bungalows will also be available to help meet local demand for a variety of housing.

As part of the new development, Miller Homes will be contributing over £1.3m to benefit the local community, with over £800,000 to be used for educational purposes. Other contributions will be made towards bus services in the area, improving local sports facilities, a coastal mitigation service contribution and strategic highways contribution. There will also be an affordable housing scheme with 29 affordable homes.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing more new homes to Blyth and contributing to improvements in the area which will benefit everyone living there, including our future homebuyers. Longshore Village will have a wide variety of homes for all kinds of buyers, including 10 of our latest house styles which have some amazing new design features.

“This will be our second live development in Blyth alongside Portland Wynd off Laverock Hall Road which has been incredibly popular. Just like Portland Wynd, Longshore Village sits between the coast and town centre, ideal for walks and picking up essentials. We’re looking forward to seeing the development come to life and will be releasing the first homes for sale this winter.”

For more information on Longshore Village and to register your interest visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/south-newsham-blythe.aspx