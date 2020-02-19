North East engineering specialist RWO has appointed a new director to oversee the expansion of its civil engineering operations.

Alex Erskine has been promoted to director of civils in a move that will see him working alongside the senior management team at the Seaton Burn-based firm on planned strategic growth, new business development, client liaison and managing a seven strong team of engineers and technical specialists.

He will also be involved in technical compliance for designs and pushing forward with workflows across the business, to continue to keep RWO ahead of the curve.

Alex Erskine brings more than 10 years’ experience and expertise in civil engineering work to RWO Associates, which currently employs 18 people and is on target to turnover in excess of £1.75m in the next 12 months.

Managing director Ross Oakley, who established the company 2010, said Alex’s promotion is well-deserved: “Since joining us, our clients have benefitted from his strong technical insight, leadership qualities and project management experience.

“He also brings a creative approach to delivering sustainable civil engineering solutions to the role, along with a strong work ethos and commitment to quality. I look forward to seeing his career continue to go from strength-to-strength at RWO.”