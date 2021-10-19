greenbean has announced the appointment of Louise Reed to Director of Client Solutions in a move that sees several internal promotions to future proof the senior leadership team and facilitate their ambitious plans for growth.

Louise joined the challenger RPO business at its launch four years ago and has been instrumental in several high-profile client wins such as Tesco Bank, Ocado Retail, NewDay, FIS and Erwin Hymer Group.

The promotion will see Louise take responsibility for client development throughout the UK under the direction of Managing Director Leanne Chambers.

Louise comments on her promotion “My passion lies in working with businesses to really get to the crux of their talent acquisition challenges and together creating unique hiring solutions which are sustainable and bring long term change. I’m delighted to be able to do this every day at greenbean with such an impressive and diverse client base and look forward to working with both new and existing clients as we continue with our exciting growth plans”.

Leanne Chambers, Managing Director of greenbean adds ”Louise’s promotion is well deserved and is recognition for the knowledge, passion and energy that she brings to greenbean.

“I’m extremely proud of what the greenbean team has achieved since its launch which is reflected in several internal promotions to strengthen the senior leadership team and give us a solid platform for further growth.”

Other promotions within the team have included Kerri Rankin to Head of Flexible Workforce Management and Stephen Gardner and Alison Jobson to Client Solutions Manager. The firm have also created several temporary and permanent positions within their North East headquarters.

About greenbean

greenbean is a Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) business that delivers partnership-based recruitment models across the UK. As a collaborative business partner, greenbean’s bespoke RPO models are designed to allow you to stand out in the highly competitive candidate landscape in sectors such as Financial Services, Manufacturing & Logistics, Education, Tech & Digital and Contact Centre.

NRG and greenbean were acquired by Galago Group in December 2019

For media enquiries contact:

Julie Mordue – Head of Marketing, greenbean

0191 260 4407 | 07595 204138

juliemordue@greenbeanrpo.com

www.greenbeanrpo.com