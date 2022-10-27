Order books for the New DS 7 now open for UK customers

New refreshed DS 7 available in five trims; Performance Line, Performance Line+, Rivoli, Opera and Opera Première

New DS 7 features an updated design with sharper lines, slimmer DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps and DS LIGHT VEIL

Prices for New DS 7 start from £36,760 OTR

To find out more about new DS 7 and to place an order please visit: www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/ds-models/ds-7/presentation

DS AUTOMOBILES has opened order books for the New DS 7. With prices starting from £36,760 OTR, the refreshed New DS 7 is available in five trim levels; Performance Line, Performance Line+, Rivoli, Opera, and Opera Première with deliveries commencing in November, 2022.

Available to order online or in store, new DS 7 is available with efficient hybrid powertrains including E-TENSE 225, E-TENSE 4×4 300 and E-TENSE 4×4 360 variants. E-TENSE 225 models are capable of up to 250 mpg (WLTP) with up to 43 miles of electric only range. The E-TENSE 4×4 300 is capable of 249 mpg (WLTP) with 42 miles of electric only range, while E-TENSE 4×4 360 variants are capable of 161 mpg (WLTP) and 36 miles of electric only range. All E-TENSE models can be charged using a 7.4kW domestic wall box in 1hr 45mins. All of the Performance Line, Performance Line+ and Rivoli variants are also available with an efficient BlueHDi diesel engine.

French savoir-faire and craftmanship is tangible across the New DS 7 range, offering the highest levels of refinement and sophistication, coupled with the latest infotainment and safety technologies. Slimmer DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps and DS LIGHT VEIL daytime running lights integrate seamlessly into the new sharper front end. The redesigned 12-inch HD touchscreen allows access to the connected navigation, ventilation and audio, while the customisable digital instrument panel features refreshed graphics that show vital journey information including energy flow and electric range on plug-in-hybrid versions.

Performance Line

Performance Line models come as standard with 19-inch ‘Silverstone’ black alloy wheels and a ‘Brilliant Black’ front grille with black DS wings and DS badge. Inside, the interior benefits from black Alcantara® seats with leather effects and black décor. The latest safety and information technologies including the DS IRIS SYSTEM with 3D Connected Navigation, Natural Voice Recognition, Bluetooth® connectivity and Over-The-Air updates are also featured. The infotainment system features a refreshed 12-inch HD touchscreen, while the instrument cluster comes with DS’s 12.3-inch digital display. DS 7 Performance Line also comes with the Advanced Safety Pack as standard. This includes Emergency Braking System, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert. New DS 7 Performance Line variants are available from £36,760 OTR.

Performance Line+

Performance Line+ adds black roof rails as well as additional technologies such as a 180 degree Vision Reversing Camera, Front Parking Sensors and heated windscreen. Inside, Performance Line+ variants benefit from heated electrically adjustable front seats and a premium leather steering wheel with contrast stitching and leather covered airbag. Performance Line+ variants are available from £39,460 OTR.

Rivoli

Rivoli variants add 19-inch ‘Edinburgh’ diamond cut alloy wheels, with E-TENSE 4×4 360 variants gaining 21-inch ‘Brooklyn’ alloy wheels. Rivoli models also add a Brilliant Black front-grille with Chrome accents, chrome DS wings, chrome DS badge and chrome roof rails. Inside, the interior benefits from Basalt Black Diamond-shaped Nappa leather, massaging front seats as well as a B.R.M Timepiece in the centre console. Rivoli variants start at £40,660 OTR.

Opera

Opera models benefit from Black or Pearl Grey Nappa Watchstrap leather with Art basalt leather décor. Opera variants also feature ventilated front seats and the latest DS DRIVE ASSIST technology as well as an electric tailgate, electric glass panoramic sunroof, wireless charging for a smartphone and two USB-C ports in the front. Opera models are available from £51,540 OTR.

Opera Première

Range-topping Opera Première models also feature 21-inch ‘Brooklyn’ diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, in addition to a 360-Vision Reversing camera, DS NIGHT VISION, electric tailgate with hands-free access and a FOCAL Electra® HiFi system (incorporating a 515-watt amplifier, 14 speakers and 8-inch subwoofer). Opera Première variants are available from £62,940 OTR.