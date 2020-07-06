Ford introduces electrified EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain for Focus; 48-volt mild hybrid system improves fuel efficiency supported by cylinder deactivation and boosts performance, available from £23,610

New 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and later this year Local Hazard Information connected technology deliver a more premium cabin feel and relaxed driver experience

New Focus Zetec variant joins diverse range including the sporty Focus ST-Line Edition, stylish Focus Titanium Edition, SUV-inspired Focus Active Edition and luxurious Focus Vignale Edition

DUNTON, Essex, June 22, 2020 – The enhanced Ford Focus featuring a fuel efficient EcoBoost Hybrid electrified powertrain is now available to order for customers across Europe, Ford today announced.

Sophisticated 48-volt mild hybrid technology enables the new Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid to deliver 155 PS of power alongside 116 g/km CO 2 emissions (WLTP) – a 17 per cent fuel efficiency improvement compared with the outgoing equivalent combination of 150 PS 1.5‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission (NEDC).1

In addition to the new electrified powertrain option, the enhanced Focus also delivers a more premium driver experience with a new “true colour” 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, and the improved connectivity and ownership experience enabled by a standard FordPass Connect modem – including innovative Local Hazard Information available later this year.2

A new Focus Zetec Edition variant delivers standard specification to benefit business and private drivers including a wireless charging pad and navigation for the SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with 8-inch touchscreen.3 Front and Rear parking sensors and Powerfold mirrors are also fitted as standard.

Focus also continues to be offered in stylish Focus Titanium Edition, SUV-inspired Focus Active Edition crossover, sporty Focus ST-Line Edition and luxurious Focus Vignale Edition specifications, in five-door and wagon depending on variant. EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains are available across the range.

“Our electrified powertrains are designed not just to save drivers money on fuel, but also to boost the fun-to-drive character of our vehicles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “The Focus EcoBoost Hybrid seamlessly integrates electric and petrol power for efficiency and performance that would have seemed the stuff of dreams just a few years ago.”

Focus join Ford’s Puma, Kuga, and Fiesta passenger cars as well as Ford Transit and Transit Custom commercial vehicles in offering mild hybrid technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. Ford is committed to offering an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market in Europe and will grow its range of electrified vehicles in Europe to 18 on sale before the end of 2021, including mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

EcoBoost Hybrid efficiency

The 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid Focus delivers more than twice the power density of a 145 PS 2.0‑litre petrol engine available for Focus just 10 years ago.

Also available in 125 PS power output, Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models replace the 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine’s standard alternator with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG), enabling recovery of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

Locating the 48-volt battery beneath the front passenger seats has allowed the mild hybrid powertrain to be integrated with no loss of cargo or passenger space for Focus customers.

The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine and using the stored energy to provide torque assistance during normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

The intelligent, self-regulating mild-hybrid system continuously monitors how the vehicle is being used to determine when and how intensively to charge the battery for optimal benefit, and when to utilise the stored battery charge using one of two strategies:

Torque substitution, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to provide up to 24 Nm of torque – reducing the amount of work required from the petrol engine and contributing to CO 2 emissions from 116 g/km (WLTP) and fuel efficiency from 51.4 mpg (WLTP).

emissions from 116 g/km (WLTP) and fuel efficiency from 51.4 mpg (WLTP). Torque supplementation, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to increase the total torque available from the powertrain by up to 20 Nm above the level available from the petrol engine alone at full load – and deliver up to 50 per cent more torque at lower rpm – for optimised performance

The BISG also has enabled Ford engineers to lower the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine’s compression ratio and add a larger turbocharger for more power, by mitigating turbo-lag using torque supplementation that also rotates the engine faster for maintained turbocharger boost response.

The more powerful BISG enables the Focus EcoBoost Hybrid’s Auto Start-Stop technology to operate in a wider range of scenarios for even greater fuel savings. Able to restart the engine in just 350 milliseconds, Stop-in-Gear functionality can switch off the engine when coasting to a stop even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal depressed, and can be adjusted to activate from 9 mph, 12 mph, or 16 mph.

In addition, Focus EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains feature the fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology that continues to support the available Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost.

Cylinder deactivation further enhances fuel efficiency by automatically switching off one of the cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The system can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds with no compromise in performance or refinement.

Customers can also continue to choose from 1.5-litre EcoBlue and 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines, with advanced eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions available.

Easier to stay focused and connected

New technologies including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and, coming later this year, Local Hazard Information make the enhanced Focus easier to drive than ever.

The fully configurable LCD cluster uses 24-bit “true colour” technology to generate detailed, high definition, more intuitive images and icons in the full colour spectrum, making them brighter, less tiring on the eyes and easier to read. The cluster also allows drivers to prioritise the information on display according to personal preference.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the Focus EcoBoost Hybrid also features a unique theme and clear graphics to keep the driver informed about their electrical energy usage. Drivers can see how much electrical power has been generated by the mild-hybrid system, and track whether energy is currently being returned to the battery or deployed to assist fuel efficiency or performance.

Crafted using free-form technology originally developed for optical lens manufacturing, the screen’s curved upper edges are sculpted for seamless interior design, while circuitry embedded across the entire surface of the display enabled designers to mould the screen into shapes beyond the traditional rectangular design.

A standard FordPass Connect modem will allow Focus drivers to benefit from available Local Hazard Information notifications for the first time. The technology can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.

Local Hazard Information notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav – sourced from local authorities, emergency services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.

Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of vision.

“What makes Local Hazard Information different is that it is the cars that are connected – via the Internet of Things. There is no reliance on third party apps,” said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. “This is a significant step forward. Warnings are specific, relevant and tailored to try to help improve your specific journey.”

FordPass Connect also allows customers to remotely control a selection of vehicle features from any location via their smartphone and the FordPass app. In addition to helping drivers plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates for the available navigation system, customers can operate Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Start4 for Focus models with eight-speed automatic transmission, Vehicle Locator, and Vehicle Status for checking fuel level, alarm status, tyre pressures, oil life and more.

Distinctive personalities. Innovative technologies

The Focus line-up continues to offer distinctive personalities that reflect individual customer preferences.

The new Focus Zetec variant is offered with an advanced suite of standard technologies designed to give drivers confidence behind the wheel and help them to stay focused while on the move, including a wireless charging pad, SYNC 3 with navigation, front and rear parking sensors.

Focus ST-Line Edition and Focus Active Edition are now offered with additional standard equipment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.

Advanced available driver assistance technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring5 for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic, and Active Park Assist 2 that operates gear selection, acceleration and braking to enable fully automated manoeuvres simply by holding down a button.5 Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking is standard – helping drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.5