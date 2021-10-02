(Images courtesy of Wayne Madden – above AXLS band members, Vic, Chris, and Conrad) and Henry Thompson and Wayne Thompson of New Enterprise Studios CIC)

New Enterprise Studios CIC, headquartered in Sunderland, England welcome you all to their first official Open Day of 2021. This will be held on Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021. Entry is free for all.

New Enterprise Studios is delighted to announce that The Right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Henry (Harry) Trueman and his wife Mayoress Councillor Dorothy Trueman, will officially open the event at 11am.

New Enterprise Studios CIC is a Creative Hub for the Northeast. Specialising in several Multimedia services, they provide Videography, Photography, Editing, Journalism, Script Consultation and Development, Studio Hire and a whole lot more. Refusing to be bound by budget, wanting to make their services as accessible as possible, NES has been created with a vision to help everyone in mind.

New Enterprise Studios is also a Community Interest Company, putting its profits directly back into the Company itself, working hard to better it’s community and establish strong links with local businesses and councils. For this reason alone, the choice of Sunderland as the ideal area for headquarters was a no brainer.

“Everything that Wayne Thompson and NES have done to get them to this point, a near 15-year journey of passion and self-belief, is just inspiring. I’ve seen it first-hand. This is only the beginning for what could be the greatest Media opportunity in Sunderland in years. Be there on the ground floor.” Wayne Madden, NES Studio Manager/Press Officer. Sixth Dimension Competition Director and Journalist

NES has garnered support from many clients worldwide due to the quality of their work, including former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, with whom the group worked in 2016. At that time, NES personnel worked with Ron to film his performance at the historic Newcastle venue Trillians.

A new business for the Northeast, NES acquired premises in Sunderland’s North Hylton Enterprise Estate in Sep 2020, with plans to open to the public that Oct. Unfortunately, the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic made this impossible. But the dream was not lost.

During the 2020 Christmas period, New Enterprise Studios funded by the National Lottery Awards for All, provided free tablets with user friendly guides and information on how to connect with their families, to help the Elderly communicate during the troubled second lockdown.

With restrictions eased, hopes high, and prices kept low, NES are excited to welcome the public one year hence to their studios.

Visitors will be treated to a guided tour, able to see everything that the space has to offer, as well as the screening of local filmmakers work and a selection of showreels from NES in its Cinema sized screening area, Studio A.

“Really excited for this event. As a filmmaker to see a person come to life creating their projects is beautiful so I am really looking forward to meeting as many people as possible on our Open Day. So much talent out there needing an opportunity like this to help push them further.” Wayne Thompson, Filmmaker and Director, NES Managing Director.

NES Director and Special Effects wizard and Filmmaker/Writer/Director/Producer Wayne Thompson, who has close to 25 years’ experience and has worked alongside International Artists such as Little Caesar and the Tyger’s of Pan Tang, will be on hand to meet guests personally. A Sunderland native, Mr Thompson founded NES because of his passion for filmmaking, and the need to share that passion with as many people in his hometown as possible, inspiring them in the process.

Also on hand will be NES Director, Producer, Writer and Filmmaker Dawn Crute, a Northeast native with a passion for creativity. Dawn has several years’ experience within the industry and has also recently directed the short film ‘Horror Hot Tub’ and starred in the short ‘Dark Forest’ providing talent on both sides of the camera. Both Ms Crute and Mr Thompson will be available throughout the Open Day to provide advice, encouragement, support and answer questions anyone may have.

Currently working with Sunderland Bid and Northeast Autism Society, NES have wasted no time in reaching out to the community, looking to raise their public profile by doing as much good work as they can.

NES will also use the Open Day to officially end their Sixth Dimension Music Competition. The competition, which began in March 2021, searched to uncover the greatest unknown artists from all over the world. Winners were selected from the UK (AXLS) and Internationally (Steve Misik) with whom NES are currently working to create their own Music Videos.

Although these videos will not be premiering on the Open Day, as they are both currently still in production, NES will be using this time to discuss the Sixth Dimension 2021, announcing an exciting new Documentary project surrounding both the festivals conception, inaugural year and it’s return in 2022.

Sixth Dimension Competition Director, and Journalist, Mr Wayne Madden will be on hand to give a short presentation speech about the contest and his hopes for future instalments.

Schedule of events:

10.00 – Open Day Begins

11.00 – Mayor and Mayoress Open Event Officially

12.00 – Comedy from Felt Nowt @FeltNowt

14.00 – Sixth Dimension Event Date and Q&A Discussion

15.00 till 18.00 – Free Studio Tours, Networking and Open Plan

18.00 – Open QA with New Enterprise Studios staff

19.00 – *Film Screenings Studio A* followed by Q&A’s

20.00 – Film Screenings Studio A followed by Q&A’s

21.00 – Final Discussions and Closure

22.00 – Open Day Ends

Throughout the day there will also be music from LOCAL BANDS playing in the venue.

CONTACTS & SOCIALS

Unit 8 Hepworth Road, North Hylton, Sunderland, England, SR5 3JT

For further information, please contact Wayne Madden at

waynegmadden@newenterprisestudios.com or call 0191 549 0030

Out of Office Emergency Press Phone – 079 600 60852

Twitter: @nes_studios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewEnterpriseStudios/

Instagram: @newenterprisestudios

Tik Tok: @newenterprisestud

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-enterprise-studios