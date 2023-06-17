North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Motoring Retail

New entry-level Volkswagen T-Cross: time to MOVE into an SUV

Byadmin

Jun 17, 2023
  • New T-Cross MOVE replaces previous entry-level SE trim
  • 16-inch Zurich alloys, MOVE styling touches and interior enhancements
  • Parking sensors among additional features worth a total of £650

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen is providing even more reasons to switch to an SUV, with the new entry-level T-Cross MOVE.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is already well known for combining compact agility with family-friendly practicality, and for offering a cavernous 455-litre boot despite the car’s diminutive dimensions. The new entry-level MOVE offers additional features worth £650 and enhanced styling compared with the SE trim, which it replaces, but costs just £250 more (RRP on the road).

New 16-inch Zurich alloy wheels set the styling tone on the outside. They feature a head-turning high-sheen surface, five double spokes and an aerodynamic design – and are available in the UK only on this new trim level. The B-pillar and door sills also gain smart-looking MOVE badges and lettering, while chrome-trimmed bumpers complete the car’s street appeal.

Parking sensors and carpet mats add to the MOVE’s value for money, as does an upgraded interior that’s as easy on the eye as it is considerate to the environment. The upholstery and instrument panel have decorative seams and inserts, and the upper material of the seat centre panels, inner seat bolsters, trimming fabric and headrests are all made of 100-per-cent recycled plastic bottles and polyester. The interior upgrade is completed by two reading lights, a centre console with gloss-black frame, aluminium-look pedal caps, and ambient lighting in the door handles and information panel.

The new T-Cross MOVE is available now from Volkswagen UK Retailers from £23,470 RRP on the road.

Furthermore, Volkswagen Financial Services is offering a personal contract plan (PCP) for the T-Cross MOVE, with a competitive annual percentage rate (APR) of 6.9 per cent and a £500 deposit contribution.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail

Nissan electrifies the Commercial Vehicle Show with the Townstar EV: the centrepiece of its All-Star LCV lineup

Jun 17, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail

Polestar 4 is a new breed of SUV coupé

Jun 17, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail

HVAC system of Kia EV9 ensures more comfort for the whole family

Jun 16, 2023 admin

You missed

Business Charity Health Law & Finance Life

Chilli Studios Gets More Creative With Mental Health Support Thanks To Newcastle Building Society Backing

Jun 17, 2023 JulianFPR
Business Experts Law & Finance North East North East News

North East Business Owners Advised Against Complacency After Second Monthly Drop In Insolvency Activities

Jun 17, 2023 JulianFPR
Business Employment Experts Health Law & Finance

Talk Works Taking Workplace Well-Being Across The UK With NEL Investment Backing

Jun 17, 2023 JulianFPR
Motoring Retail

Nissan electrifies the Commercial Vehicle Show with the Townstar EV: the centrepiece of its All-Star LCV lineup

Jun 17, 2023 admin