New entry-level Volkswagen T-Cross: time to MOVE into an SUV

New T-Cross MOVE replaces previous entry-level SE trim

16-inch Zurich alloys, MOVE styling touches and interior enhancements

Parking sensors among additional features worth a total of £650

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen is providing even more reasons to switch to an SUV, with the new entry-level T-Cross MOVE.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is already well known for combining compact agility with family-friendly practicality, and for offering a cavernous 455-litre boot despite the car’s diminutive dimensions. The new entry-level MOVE offers additional features worth £650 and enhanced styling compared with the SE trim, which it replaces, but costs just £250 more (RRP on the road).

New 16-inch Zurich alloy wheels set the styling tone on the outside. They feature a head-turning high-sheen surface, five double spokes and an aerodynamic design – and are available in the UK only on this new trim level. The B-pillar and door sills also gain smart-looking MOVE badges and lettering, while chrome-trimmed bumpers complete the car’s street appeal.

Parking sensors and carpet mats add to the MOVE’s value for money, as does an upgraded interior that’s as easy on the eye as it is considerate to the environment. The upholstery and instrument panel have decorative seams and inserts, and the upper material of the seat centre panels, inner seat bolsters, trimming fabric and headrests are all made of 100-per-cent recycled plastic bottles and polyester. The interior upgrade is completed by two reading lights, a centre console with gloss-black frame, aluminium-look pedal caps, and ambient lighting in the door handles and information panel.

The new T-Cross MOVE is available now from Volkswagen UK Retailers from £23,470 RRP on the road.

Furthermore, Volkswagen Financial Services is offering a personal contract plan (PCP) for the T-Cross MOVE, with a competitive annual percentage rate (APR) of 6.9 per cent and a £500 deposit contribution.

