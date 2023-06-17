Nissan electrifies the Commercial Vehicle Show with the Townstar EV: the centrepiece of its All-Star LCV lineup

Nissan’s All-Star LCV line-up, including the all-new electric Townstar compact van, heading to the Commercial Vehicle Show.

With the LCV market expected to shift rapidly towards electrification, Nissan is ready to help businesses future-proof their operations.

Visit the Nissan stand 5A52 in Hall 5 of the show.

The all-new electric Townstar will take centre-stage as Nissan brings its All-Star LCV line-up to the CV Show in Birmingham this week.

Visitors to the stand will see Nissan’s brand new electric commercial vehicle joined by the mid-size Primastar and larger Interstar models, ensuring there’s something for everyone wanting to future-proof their business operations.

Michael Auliar, sales director at Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd., said: “This event provides an excellent platform for us to demonstrate our new-look LCV range. We look forward to connecting with attendees and sharing how Nissan can support their evolving transportation needs.”

The all-new Townstar EV is an innovative electric van that helps customers adapt to changing emissions regulations, increased urbanisation, and the rapid shift towards electrification.

Priced from £30,000 (CV OTR after PiVG*) the Townstar EV boasts a cutting-edge electric powertrain that has been optimised with intelligent energy management and battery thermal cooling technology. This advanced system delivers a class-leading zero-emission range of 183 miles WLTP Combined (or up to 269 miles on the City Cycle), making it one of the most capable and versatile commercial vehicles on the market today.

The Townstar EV’s 45kWh battery offers both AC charging (11 kW or 22 kW) or DC CCS quick charging, the latter of which enables users to charge the battery from 15% to 80% in as little as 37 minutes. Battery thermal cooling combined with the 22kW AC and 80kW DC CCS charging is standard from Acenta grade onward.

Every Nissan LCV boasts an industry-leading five-year or 100,000-mile warranty, demonstrating Nissan’s continued commitment to quality. The Townstar EV expands on this offering with an eight-year warranty on the battery state of health up to 70%.

The Commercial Vehicle Show is taking place at the Birmingham NEC between the 18th – 20th of April. To see the impressive Nissan All-Star line-up come and visit us on stand 5A52 in Hall 5.

For more information on the full range of Nissan commercial vehicles, visit: www.nissan.co.uk

